Seahawks Draft Profile: Kingsley Enagbare

The Seahawks should look to acquire pass rushers in this draft to add depth to their roster. While he isn't a blue-chip, top-15 talent, South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare offers a skillset and physique tantalizing to any team needing an upgrade at their pass rushing positions.

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, the Seahawks will have a chance to kickstart a new era for the franchise with eight selections, including a top-10 pick and four picks total in the first three rounds.

Over the next month leading up to draft weekend, the AllSeahawks writing staff will dish out in-depth profiles on numerous prospects who could be targets on Seattle's big board.

Next up in the series is South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare, who can attack quarterbacks from a variety of different spots.

Background

A Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist, Enagbare earned first-team All-SEC and third-team All-American honors as a senior in 2020. He racked up 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for the Gamecocks last year. He was responsible for one-third of South Carolina's quarterback pressures as a defensive unit, though he ended last season early with a hip injury, which required surgery. During his time in college, Enagbare played in a variety of spots and rushed the passer from multiple angles.

Strengths

As mentioned, Enagbare's versatility is attractive to just about any NFL squad. He has experience as a base end of a 4-3 defense and an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. With Seattle placing more of an emphasis on 3-4 personnel under its new defensive coaching staff, it could use a player of Enagbare's experience at different spots.

With a powerful upper body, Enagbare does not shy away from contact and utilizes his power to shed blocks. His physicality and power should translate well to the NFL.

His long frame and size should prevent him from being overpowered by larger tackles.

Weaknesses

Frankly, Enagbare is a developmental, every-down defensive lineman. While he has the basic fundamentals down, he will need to add several tools to his repertoire to be a consistent presence in the pass rush, as well as on running plays. He sometimes can get stuck using just one move, like his bull rush.

While he displayed versatility, he does not appear to have the mass necessary to be a base end in the NFL, especially against the run, when tackles are on the attack.

He is not as flexible and bendy as other EDGE prospects. He sometimes can get caught being too linear in his rushes. He needs to add moves to mix it up and avoid being predictable.

Fit in Seattle

Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor, Shelby Harris, Alton Robinson and L.J. Collier make up the edge and base end spots in Seattle. The Seahawks would do well to add to that list in the draft at least once, preferably more. They bid farewell to Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa and are in need of more depth.

While Enagbare may not be able to start right away, he could come in as a rookie and be a situational, rotational pass rushing weapon. He then could learn as he goes and turn into a fine defensive end in the coming years.

Enagbare is likely ticketed to be a day two pick. Some experts have him sneaking into the first round, but given his current limitations, that may be a reach. Seattle's picks at No. 40 and 41 may even be a bit too early, with other talented EDGE players on the board. However, if he is still available when the Seahawks pick in the third round at No. 72, that seems to be a fair spot to take someone with Enagbare's upside.

