Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Seahawks Draft Profile: Kingsley Enagbare

The Seahawks should look to acquire pass rushers in this draft to add depth to their roster. While he isn't a blue-chip, top-15 talent, South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare offers a skillset and physique tantalizing to any team needing an upgrade at their pass rushing positions.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, the Seahawks will have a chance to kickstart a new era for the franchise with eight selections, including a top-10 pick and four picks total in the first three rounds.

Over the next month leading up to draft weekend, the AllSeahawks writing staff will dish out in-depth profiles on numerous prospects who could be targets on Seattle's big board.

Next up in the series is South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare, who can attack quarterbacks from a variety of different spots. 

Background

A Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist, Enagbare earned first-team All-SEC and third-team All-American honors as a senior in 2020. He racked up 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for the Gamecocks last year. He was responsible for one-third of South Carolina's quarterback pressures as a defensive unit, though he ended last season early with a hip injury, which required surgery. During his time in college, Enagbare played in a variety of spots and rushed the passer from multiple angles.

Strengths

As mentioned, Enagbare's versatility is attractive to just about any NFL squad. He has experience as a base end of a 4-3 defense and an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. With Seattle placing more of an emphasis on 3-4 personnel under its new defensive coaching staff, it could use a player of Enagbare's experience at different spots. 

With a powerful upper body, Enagbare does not shy away from contact and utilizes his power to shed blocks. His physicality and power should translate well to the NFL. 

His long frame and size should prevent him from being overpowered by larger tackles. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Weaknesses 

Frankly, Enagbare is a developmental, every-down defensive lineman. While he has the basic fundamentals down, he will need to add several tools to his repertoire to be a consistent presence in the pass rush, as well as on running plays. He sometimes can get stuck using just one move, like his bull rush.

While he displayed versatility, he does not appear to have the mass necessary to be a base end in the NFL, especially against the run, when tackles are on the attack. 

He is not as flexible and bendy as other EDGE prospects. He sometimes can get caught being too linear in his rushes. He needs to add moves to mix it up and avoid being predictable. 

Fit in Seattle

Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor, Shelby Harris, Alton Robinson and L.J. Collier make up the edge and base end spots in Seattle. The Seahawks would do well to add to that list in the draft at least once, preferably more. They bid farewell to Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa and are in need of more depth. 

While Enagbare may not be able to start right away, he could come in as a rookie and be a situational, rotational pass rushing weapon. He then could learn as he goes and turn into a fine defensive end in the coming years. 

Enagbare is likely ticketed to be a day two pick. Some experts have him sneaking into the first round, but given his current limitations, that may be a reach. Seattle's picks at No. 40 and 41 may even be a bit too early, with other talented EDGE players on the board. However, if he is still available when the Seahawks pick in the third round at No. 72, that seems to be a fair spot to take someone with Enagbare's upside. 

Previous Seahawks NFL Draft Profiles

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina | Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa | Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State | Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU | Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati | Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA | Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State | Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa | Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan | Abraham Lucas, T, Washington State | Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State | Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

In This Article (2)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks

USATSI_17624859 (1)
GM Report

Seahawks 2022 Pre-Draft Visit Tracker

By Corbin K. Smith1 hour ago
Boye Mafe
GM Report

Seahawks Draft Profile: Boye Mafe

By Corbin K. Smith17 hours ago
Noah Fant
Seahawks News

Report: Seahawks Exercise TE Noah Fant's Fifth-Year Option

By Corbin K. Smith21 hours ago
USATSI_17615824
GM Report

Seahawks Draft Profile: Troy Andersen

By Ty Dane Gonzalez22 hours ago
NFL: Seattle Seahawks-Training Camp Jul 25, 2019; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, talks with general manager John Schneider during training camp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
Seahawks News

Pete Carroll, John Schneider Aim to Make History Rebuilding Seahawks Around New QB

By Corbin K. Smith22 hours ago
Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, center, celebrates a second half stop against California. Eug 101521 Oregonfb 14
GM Report

The Ideal EDGE: Expanding on Draft Fits For Seahawks With Newfound Data

By Matty F. BrownApr 11, 2022
Quinton Jefferson hits Jared Goff
Seahawks News

Seahawks Quietly Improved Pass Rush During Free Agency

By Corbin K. SmithApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17838815
GM Report

Why Linebacker Could Be Area of Focus For Seahawks in 2022 NFL Draft

By Ty Dane GonzalezApr 11, 2022