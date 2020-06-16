Top 100 Seahawks Countdown: No. 60-51

Over the course of 44 seasons, the Seahawks have boasted plenty of star power on offense, defense, and special teams. But which players stand out as the best of the best in franchise history?

To take part in the festivities, each member of the Seahawk Maven writing staff assembled their own individual rankings for the top 100 players in Seahawks history.

After compiling averages from all seven lists, who made the final cut? Continuing our countdown, here’s players No. 60 through 51 with highest ranking, lowest ranking, and analysis courtesy of our writing staff.

60. Bryan Millard, G

Seahawks Tenure: 1984-1991

Highest Ranking: 49

Lowest Ranking: 97

Writer's Take: Another prime example of Seattle’s stellar scouting department excelling at finding gems, Millard went undrafted during the 1984 NFL Draft and signed with the team shortly after. Following nine starts as a reserve during his rookie season, the Texas product earned the full-time starting job at right guard and maintained that role throughout the majority of his career, starting in 90 of the team’s 96 contests over his last six seasons. While spending his entire career with the Seahawks, the 6-foot-5, 282-pound guard recovered six fumbles and even carried one for four yards in 1989. Before hanging up his cleats after the 1991 season, Millard made a pair of starts for Seattle during their playoff runs in 1987-1988 and earned Second-Team All-Pro recognition from the UPI in 1988. – Thomas Hall

59. Sam Adams, DT

Seahawks Tenure: 1994-1999

Highest Ranking: 48

Lowest Ranking: 88

Writer's Take: It's no secret Seattle struggled to win games during the 1990s, but the defense was not to blame for the inability to get to the playoffs. Players such as Adams made a significant difference during that difficult decade. A Seahawks first round pick drafted in 1994, the massive 350-pound Adams played six spectacular seasons for Seattle, averaging nearly 35 tackles and 4.0 sacks per season. Although he didn't earn a Pro Bowl nod until he was a Raven in 2000, his best season may have been in 1997 as a Seahawk when Adams racked 52 tackles and 7.0 sacks, his highest totals in either category during his entire 14-year NFL career. Although he languished on a losing team most of his time in Seattle, his talent still shone through as a formidable run defender and earned him a spot as one of the best defensive tackles in franchise history. -Aryanna Prasad

58. Keith Simpson, CB

Seahawks Tenure: 1978-1985

Highest Ranking: 43

Lowest Ranking: Unranked

Writer's Take: Simpson mostly played strong safety during his first two NFL seasons, but the vast majority of his snaps during eight seasons with the Seahawks came at cornerback, where he developed a reputation as a ball hawk. The former first-round pick out of Memphis picked off 19 passes during his first seven years in the league, including picking off four passes three different seasons. He still remains tied with Willie Williams for second all-time in franchise history with three interceptions returned for touchdowns. Late in his career, Simpson also showed he could be an effective blitzer, amassing 6.0 sacks during his last three seasons in the league. With Dave Brown and eventually Terry Taylor also in the secondary, Simpson’s contributions often were underappreciated, but he was a key part of the franchise’s first two playoff teams. -Corbin Smith

57. Edwin Bailey, G

Seahawks Tenure: 1981-1991

Highest Ranking: 40

Lowest Ranking: 84

Writer's Take: After being drafted in the fifth round of the 1981 draft out of South Carolina State, Bailey became an instant starter at left guard along Seattle's offensive line. Even after reverting to the bench for two years in favor of Reggie McKenzie, he ended up playing 11 seasons for the Seahawks, starting all 16 games four times and starting 121 out of 139 games played. The Savannah, Georgia native participated in four playoff runs in Seattle, including the run to the AFC Conference Championship Game in 1983 and a 12-win season in 1984. During his time on Seattle's offensive line, the Seahawks finished in the top six in scoring offense three times under coach Chuck Knox. Bailey protected quarterback Dave Krieg and paved the way for running back Curt Warner to notch four 1,000-yard rushing seasons. -Nick Lee

56. Kevin Mawae, C/G

Seahawks Tenure: 1994-1997

Highest Ranking: 16

Lowest Ranking: 72

Writer's Take: Mawae will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August 2019 primarily due to his success with the Jets and Titans, but his journey to Canton began with four strong seasons with the Seahawks. Drafted in the second round out of LSU, Mawae quickly found his way into Seattle’s starting lineup as a rookie in 1994. Starting 11 games at right guard, he garnered Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team honors, showcasing himself as one of the best young linemen in the sport. By his third season with the team, he’d transitioned to center, where he started all 32 regular season games during the 1996 and 1997 seasons. If the Seahawks would’ve been a bit more competitive (they never finished above .500 in his four years with the team), Mawae would’ve likely earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl before departing to join the Jets prior to the 1998 season. -Corbin Smith

55. Mack Strong, FB

Seahawks Tenure: 1994-2007

Highest Ranking: 33

Lowest Ranking: 92

Writer's Take: Strong doesn’t have the rushing or receiving production John L. Williams did, but he’s the best pure fullback to ever wear a Seahawks uniform due to his run blocking prowess and longevity. In 14 seasons, he played in 201 games, including 112 consecutive games from 2000 to 2006. During his illustrious career, he paved the way for three different running backs (Chris Warren, Ricky Watters, Shaun Alexander) to each rush for over 1,000 yards at least twice apiece. Watters amassed over 4,000 yards thanks in part to Strong’s lead blocking from 1997 to 2000, while Alexander eclipsed 1,100 rushing yards in five straight seasons, scored 87 touchdowns, and won a league MVP award running behind him. He didn’t get a lot of chances to make plays with the football in his hand, but Strong caught over 70 percent of his career targets and finished his career with a respectable 218 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns. -Corbin Smith

54. John Randle, DT

Seahawks Tenure: 2001-2003

Highest Ranking: 41

Lowest Ranking: 62

Writer's Take: Randle was a Hall of Fame player long before he arrived in Seattle at age 34. If this list was about pure talent and overall best career for any Seahawks player in or out of Seattle, Randle is likely in the top 10. One of the most feared pass rushers of the 1990s, he arrived in Seattle in 2001 with six Pro Bowl nods and six First-Team All-Pro selections to his name. The Texas A & M-Kingsville product brought his Hall of Fame pedigree to Seattle and still produced at a high level. In 2001, he collected a team-high 11.0 sacks along with a fumble returned for a touchdown, the only one on the team that year. Age caught up with him in his last two seasons for the Seahawks, but he still amassed 12.5 sacks in 28 games during his final two seasons. He finished his career with 137.5 sacks, currently 10th all-time. -Nick Lee

53. Darryl Williams, S

Seahawks Tenure: 1996-1999

Highest Ranking: 39

Lowest Ranking: 86

Writer's Take: Williams only played four seasons with the Seahawks, but he put up prolific numbers across the board during his brief tenure with the organization. Reunited with his former college coach Dennis Erickson after joining Seattle as a priority free agent signing, the 198-pound safety quickly acclimated to his new team, recording 80 tackles and five interceptions in 1996. He made his first and only Pro Bowl and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors the ensuing season, intercepting a career-high eight passes and adding 93 tackles. In his final season with the organization in 1999, he finished with 88 tackles and four interceptions, helping the Seahawks get back to the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Averaging five interceptions and 88 tackles per season with Seattle, he also scored two defensive touchdowns and forced four fumbles, showing off his versatile all-around game in the secondary. -Corbin Smith

52. Jim Zorn, QB

Seahawks Tenure: 1976-1984

Highest Ranking: 35

Lowest Ranking: 71

Writer's Take: Long before the Seahawks became Super Bowl champions, they were a losing team for many of their first seasons in the league and Zorn was at the forefront for the majority of those difficult times. During Seattle’s inaugural 1976 season, the 6-foot-2 quarterback won the starting job as a rookie and completed 208 of his league-leading 439 pass attempts for 2,571 yards along with 12 touchdowns. Following his injury-riddled 1977 campaign, Zorn found his stride the following season, leading to the best performances of his career from 1978-1980. Starting in every regular season game during that timeframe, he produced at least 3,200 yards, a 56.0 percent completion percentage, and 15 touchdowns in each of those three seasons and also proved himself a capable runner who could improvise in the pocket when plays broke down. Though he handed the reins over to Dave Krieg in 1983, Zorn remained a valuable leader in the locker room before departing in 1985. – Thomas Hall

51. Willie Williams, CB

Seahawks Tenure: 1997-2003

Highest Ranking: 41

Lowest Ranking: 70

Writer's Take: A former Steeler, Willie Williams joined the Seahawks in February 1997 after his friend and former teammate Chad Brown convinced him to flee for the Pacific Northwest. After Seattle drafted Shawn Springs at No. 3 overall in that year's draft, one of the franchise's most dynamic cornerback duos was born. From 1999 to 2001, Williams produced at least four interceptions each season and a combined 43 passes defensed. In total, he played seven seasons at cornerback for the Seahawks, intercepting a total of 17 passes. Along with proving capable of creating turnovers, Williams was known for finding the end zone when he got his hands on the football - he returned three of those interceptions for touchdowns, which ties him for second in team history only behind legend Dave Brown. -Aryanna Prasad