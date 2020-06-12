Seahawks Top 100 Countdown: No. 80-71

Over the course of 44 seasons, the Seahawks have boasted plenty of star power on offense, defense, and special teams. But which players stand out as the best of the best in franchise history?

To take part in the festivities, each member of the Seahawk Maven writing staff assembled their own individual rankings for the top 100 players in Seahawks history.

After compiling averages from all seven lists, who made the final cut? Continuing our countdown, here’s players No. 80 through 71 with highest ranking, lowest ranking, and analysis courtesy of our writing staff.

80. Robert Blackmon, S

Seahawks Tenure: 1990-1996

Highest Ranking: 65

Lowest Ranking: 92

Writer's Take: If you haven’t heard of Blackmon, it’s probably because he played on a bunch of bad football teams in the early 90s and his name gets lost in the shuffle considering the star power Seattle has had at safety over the years. While he’s not going to be mistaken for Earl Thomas or Kenny Easley, however, he put up excellent numbers for the Seahawks during seven seasons with the team. On three different occasions, he had three or more interceptions, including a career-high five picks in 1995. He also registered a whopping 102 tackles in 1996, his final season with the organization. If he had played on more competitive teams, there’s a pretty good chance Blackmon would’ve been a Pro Bowler at least once during his underrated career. -Corbin Smith

79. Itula Mili, TE

Seahawks Tenure: 1997-2006

Highest Ranking: 64

Lowest Ranking: 99

Writer's Take: Mili makes our list as a former late-round steal and some consider him to be the best all-around Seahawks tight end in franchise history. A 1997 six-round draft pick out of BYU, Mili hopped onto the roster after recovering from a torn ACL. Although his receiving numbers may seem low, Mili spent his decade-long career in Seattle as a key blocker for Ricky Watters and Shaun Alexander. Perhaps Alexander’s numbers will shed light on how stellar Mili’s blocking game was, as from 2001 to 2004, Alexander rushed over 5,600 yards and 60 touchdowns with help from the reliable tight end. During that time, he made significant contributions to the passing game as well, logging 1,000 yards and six touchdowns from 2002 through 2003. Injuries prevented him from reaching his ceiling as a play maker, but his superior blocking is more than enough to land him on this list. -Aryanna Prasad

78. Ron Essink, OT

Seahawks Tenure: 1980-1986

Highest Ranking: 65

Lowest Ranking: Unranked

Writer's Take: Against all odds, Essink became the first NFL player to be drafted out of Grand Valley State when he was selected by Seattle in the 10th round of the 1980 NFL Draft. Despite starting in just three games during his rookie season, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound tackle was pleasantly productive in a reserve role and he even caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Jim Zorn – the only points Seattle scored in a 51-7 blowout loss against Dallas. After earning the starting job at left tackle in 1981, his sophomore season, Essink started in 67 of the team’s next 80 regular season games. Additionally, the underdog also drew three starts during Seattle’s 1983 playoff run that fell short during the AFC Championship game against Oakland. Unfortunately, Essink couldn’t stay healthy during the end of his tenure in the Pacific Northwest, forcing him to retire before the 1987 season. –Thomas Hall

77. David Hawthorne, LB

Seahawks Tenure: 2008-2011

Highest Ranking: 72

Lowest Ranking: 85

Writer's Take: Since his tenure as a starter was sandwiched between Lofa Tatupu and Bobby Wagner, it’s easy to see why Hawthorne’s name doesn’t get mentioned when discussing Seattle’s best middle linebackers. It also doesn’t help that the former undrafted free agent didn’t play on a team with a winning record. But even though he wasn’t on par with either one of those All-Pro talents, the ex-TCU standout produced excellent numbers once he took over for an injured Tatupu during the 2009 season, registering 242 solo tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, and seven interceptions in 47 games. In three seasons as a full-time starter, he surpassed 100 combined tackles each time. It’s also worth noting Hawthorne played well in two playoff games during Pete Carroll’s first year as head coach, racking up 18 tackles and making a key fumble recovery in Seattle’s upset win over New Orleans in the Wild Card round. -Corbin Smith

76. Dave Wyman, LB

Seahawks Tenure: 1987-1992

Highest Ranking: 69

Lowest Ranking: 84

Writer's Take: Drafted in the second round out of Stanford in 1987, Wyman's career in Seattle nearly didn't happen. Months after his selection, the Seahawks used a supplemental first round selection to bring Brian Bosworth into the fold and All-Pro talent Fredd Young remained on the roster, leaving the team with a surplus of middle linebackers. The team tried to trade Wyman to San Francisco midway through his rookie season, but a failed physical due to a suspect shoulder nixed the deal. It turned out to be a blessing, as Bosworth's own shoulder issues ended his career quickly, allowing Wyman to emerge as a key cog on Seattle's defense for several seasons. He battled injuries throughout his career, but proved his toughness by playing through pain and amassing over 100 tackles in 1988 and 1989. -Corbin Smith

75. Pete Kendall, G

Seahawks Tenure: 1996-2000

Highest Ranking: 61

Lowest Ranking: 90

Writer's Take: As bad as the Seahawks fortunes were during most of the dreadful 90s, the chronic mediocrity can’t be pinned on the offensive line, which was actually pretty solid for most of the decade. Kendall arrived in Seattle as a first-round pick in 1996 and immediately took over as the starter at left guard, starting 75 out of 76 games over the next five seasons. After missing out on the playoffs in 1997 and 1998 with 8-8 records, he played a key role in helping Seattle get over the hump and return to the postseason for the first time in nearly a decade, as the team won nine games and an AFC West title in 1999. Though his excellent performance gets overshadowed by his eventual replacement Steve Hutchinson, he was one of the better guards to ever don a Seahawks uniform. -Corbin Smith

74. Sherman Smith, RB

Seahawks Tenure: 1976-1982

Highest Ranking: 64

Lowest Ranking: 85

Writer's Take: Smith was an original Seahawk, drafted in the second round of the 1976 NFL Draft, and a darn good running back during the franchise's early years despite playing behind a struggling offensive line. In his 82 games with 68 starts, "The Sherman Tank" ran for 3,429 yards and 28 touchdowns, including 11 touchdowns in 1979. A rare dual threat talent for his era, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound back was also a very productive receiver out of the backfield, snagging 211 receptions for 2,342 yards while adding 10 touchdowns catching passes from Jim Zorn. Smith would return to the Seahawks long after he ended his playing career, serving as Pete Carroll's running backs coach from 2010-2017. -Colby Patnode

73. Patrick Hunter, CB

Seahawks Tenure: 1986-1994

Highest Ranking: 56

Lowest Ranking: 90

Writer's Take: After playing all 16 games in his rookie year of 1986, off-field issues nearly derailed Hunter's career after being selected as a third-round pick in the 1986 NFL Draft. But like fine wine, he seemed to get better as he aged. Keeping his nose clean, he managed to play nine seasons for the Seahawks, with his best seasons coming towards the tail end of that tenure. He ended up playing in 120 games over nine seasons in Seattle, which is third among corners in franchise history. In 1993, he intercepted four passes and racked up 58 tackles. One of the more underrated cornerbacks in team history, he accumulated 400 tackles, 12 interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown. -Nick Lee

72. Rocky Bernard, DT

Seahawks Tenure: 2002-2008

Highest Ranking: 65

Lowest Ranking: 88

Writer's Take: Formerly a fifth-round pick out of Texas A & M, the well-rounded Bernard was one of the unsung heroes of an underappreciated 2005 Seahawks defense that finished seventh in scoring on the way to the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance. In a breakout season, he recorded 8.5 sacks while making just seven starts, serving primarily as a rotational defensive tackle behind Marcus Tubbs and Chartric Darby. Of Bernard's 103 games played in Seattle, he only got the start 54 times, but still managed to rack up 283 tackles, 29.0 sacks, and 13 pass deflections in seven seasons with the franchise. Bernard was a solid run defender and interior pass rusher at 300 pounds, a rare combination, and his longevity and production demand recognition on this list. -Colby Patnode

71. Patrick Kerney, DE

Seahawks Tenure: 2007-2009

Highest Ranking: 35

Lowest Ranking: 97

Writer's Take: Kerney, a former first round pick, came to Seattle at age 31 after eight seasons with the Falcons and made a big difference along the defensive line. In his first year in Seattle in 2007, he reached heights he had never attained before, notching 14.5 sacks, second in the NFL, along with five forced fumbles and an interception. His single season sack total is the third-highest mark in franchise history, earning himself a Pro Bowl nod and First-Team All-Pro recognition. He was never that productive with Seattle again, collecting just 10.0 sacks over the next two years combined while missing substantial time due to injury before announcing his retirement after the 2009 season. But that single season explosion is enough to put him squarely on this list. -Nick Lee