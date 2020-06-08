Top 100 Seahawks Countdown: No. 100-91

Over the course of 44 seasons, the Seahawks have boasted plenty of star power on offense, defense, and special teams. But which players stand out as the best of the best in franchise history?

To take part in the festivities, each member of the Seahawk Maven writing staff assembled their own individual rankings for the top 100 players in Seahawks history.

After compiling averages from all seven lists, who made the final cut? To launch our countdown, here’s players No. 100 through 91 with highest ranking, lowest ranking, and analysis courtesy of our writing staff.

100. Shaquill Griffin, CB

Seahawks Tenure: 2017-Present

Highest Ranking: 63

Lowest Ranking: Unranked

With just three interceptions in three NFL seasons - including zero in 2019 - Griffin just barely made the cut. He has already exceeded expectations as a third round selection, however, starting 41 of a possible 48 regular season and three playoff games for the Seahawks over that time as the organization transitioned from the "Legion of Boom." Griffin's second season in Seattle was a struggle as he bulked up, but after trimming back down to 194 pounds, Griffin re-exhibited terrific fluidity, balance, and straight-line speed and ranks among the best pure man-to-man cover corners in franchise history. Perhaps most exciting, Griffin should be entering his prime and will only be 25 years old in July, warranting strong consideration for a contract extension. -Rob Rang

99. Jarran Reed, DT

Seahawks Tenure: 2016-Present

Highest Ranking: 87

Lowest Ranking: Unranked

Writer's Take: If Reed had not been suspended and came close to repeating his 2018 success last season, he may rank significantly higher on this list. But even as it stands now, Reed has four years under his belt as an above average run defender and one as a premier interior pass rusher, as he produced 10.5 sacks and more than 20 quarterback hit for the Seahawks two years ago. After agreeing to a new two-year deal in March, he will have two more seasons to improve his resume with hopes of still landing a big pay day before turning 30 years old. However, he'll need to produce more sacks and quarterback pressures to move up the list next year. -Colby Patnode

98. Dan Doornink, FB

Seahawks Tenure: 1979-1985

Highest Ranking: 95

Lowest Ranking: Unranked

Writer's Take: Despite being selected by the Giants in the seventh round of the 1978 NFL Draft, Doornink quickly became a fan favorite with the Seahawks after he was dealt to the team following his rookie campaign. On the ground, Doornink – who was referred to as “Dr. Dan” – sits with the 11th-most rushing yards (1,530) and the 13th-most touchdowns (14) among all running backs in franchise history. As a receiver, the 6-foot-3 fullback caught 197 passes for 1,940 receiving yards and generated 11 touchdowns over his seven seasons in Seattle. Most notably, Doornink helped guide the Seahawks past the Raiders during the 1984 AFC Wild Card game as the Washington State product ran 29 times for 126 yards, a career-high, in place of injured star Curt Warner. -Thomas Hall

97. Bruce Irvin, LB/DE

Seahawks Tenure: 2012-2015, Present

Highest Ranking: 82

Lowest Ranking: Unranked

Writer's Take: In 2012, the Seahawks marched to the beat of their own drum in the draft and it promptly won them a Super Bowl. Irvin was the first surprise selection, picked 15th overall out of West Virginia. He made an immediate impact with 8.0 sacks during his rookie season in limited snaps. He continued to blossom as Seattle went on to win a Super Bowl and appear in another, playing in 27 games while racking up 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in those two seasons. He also produced a sack and two quarterback hits on Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLIX. He played a vital role in one of the best defenses in NFL history and is part of the reason why Seattle has a Lombardi Trophy. Irvin has a chance to climb this list in the future with a solid encore with Seattle in 2020. -Nick Lee

96. Sam McCullum, WR

Seahawks Tenure: 1976-1981

Highest Ranking: 74

Lowest Ranking: Unranked

Writer's Take: Overshadowed by the legendary Steve Largent on underwhelming teams, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound McCullum doesn't get enough respect as one of the most underrated receivers in franchise history. Out of all receivers to appear in at least 90 games with the Seahawks, he ranks second behind only Largent averaging 14.7 yards per reception. Though he never eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a season, he still ranks ninth in receptions (232), 10th in receiving yards (3,409), and eighth in touchdowns (21) in Seattle's record books. If not for Seattle unlawfully releasing him due to his involvement in union activities prior to the 1982 player's strike, he likely would have even better numbers and may have finished his career in the Pacific Northwest. -Corbin Smith

95. Leon Washington, RB/KR

Seahawks Tenure: 2010-2012

Highest Ranking: 65

Lowest Ranking: Unranked

Writer's Take: 2010 was a year of strong trades for the Seahawks, as they acquired both Marshawn Lynch and Washington that year. Like "Beast Mode," Washington was also a running back, but he ultimately made history as a return specialist. A former Jet, Washington came back from a broken fibula injury and dominated for the Seahawks, returning a team-record three kickoffs for touchdowns in his first season. Over three years with Seattle, he averaged 10.3 yards per punt return, 26.2 yards per kickoff return, and scored five special teams touchdowns. Washington was an explosive addition that put a pre-Russell Wilson offense in great field position Sunday after Sunday. The excitement he created with his spectacular returns is something Seahawks fans will remember from those early years with Pete Carroll. -Aryanna Prasad

94. Stephen Hauschka, K

Seahawks Tenure: 2011-2016

Highest Ranking: 77

Lowest Ranking: Unranked

Writer's Take: The Seahawks signed Hauschka ahead of the 2011 season and he became their regular kicker for the next six seasons. Only Seattle's all-time scoring leader, Norm Johnson, appeared in more games as the kicker than Hauschka in Seattle. The North Carolina State product was reliable through Seattle's most successful run in franchise history, as he made all eight kicks in the 2013 postseason on the way to a Super Bowl title. In fact, he only missed one field goal attempt in 11 playoff games for the Seahawks. Now with the Buffalo Bills, the Massachusetts native is second behind Johnson in scoring with 759 points and remains the most efficient kicker in Seahawks history. -Nick Lee

93. Jon Ryan, P

Seahawks Tenure: 2008-2017

Highest Ranking: 78

Lowest Ranking: Unranked

Writer's Take: After 10 seasons and 159 games with the Seahawks, Ryan ranks first in franchise history for punts and punt yards. His talent came in clutch during two Super Bowl runs, with one of his most memorable plays being a 19-yard touchdown pass on a fake field goal to reserve lineman Garry Gilliam that allowed the Seahawks to claim victory in the 2014 NFC Championship game. With a reputation for precise kicks inside the 20-yard line and an average of 45 yards per kick, Ryan’s contributions put Seattle’s "Legion Of Boom" defense in an ideal position to wreak havoc. Of course, Ryan is a fan favorite in the Seahawk kingdom for his affable personality, which he showcased as a participant on American Ninja Warrior. An outstanding kicker who knew how to put on a show, Ryan made a splash not only during a notable Seahawk decade but in the team's all-time special teams annals. -Aryanna Prasad

92. Zach Miller, TE

Seahawks Tenure: 2011-2014

Highest Ranking: 87

Lowest Ranking: 100

Writer's Take: Originally joining the Seahawks after signing a five-year, $34 million deal in 2011, Miller never quite lived up to his contract as a receiving threat. Coming off his lone Pro Bowl season with the Raiders, he finished with under 400 receiving yards in each of his four seasons with the team. But the 256-pound tight end proved invaluable as a run blocker, helping open up running lanes for Marshawn Lynch, who eclipsed 1,200 rushing yards in each of those four seasons. Even with his receiving yardage down from earlier in his career, he also scored eight touchdowns, providing Russell Wilson with a red zone threat. He always seemed to play at his best in big games as well, producing eight receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown in a Divisional Round loss to the Falcons in 2012. -Corbin Smith

91. Howard Ballard, OT

Seahawks Tenure: 1994-1998

Highest Ranking: 73

Lowest Ranking: Unranked

Writer's Take: It is perhaps appropriate that Ballard - who started 154 games in the NFL over 11 seasons in the NFL - was nicknamed "House," as he was a key foundational piece in both Buffalo and Seattle. While perhaps lacking elite quickness, Ballard was an old-fashioned, 6-foot-6, 325-pound Earth-mover in the running game and used his great length and trademark toughness to become one of the most dependable blockers in either franchise's history. He was revered by teammates and coaches in Seattle for his steadiness and toughness while battling knee issues late in his career. He signed with the Seahawks as a free agent following four Super Bowl appearances as the Bills' starting right tackle, becoming one of the first splashy free agents to sign with the team and providing a door for other veterans to follow. -Rob Rang