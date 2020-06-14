Top 100 Seahawks Countdown: No. 70-61

Over the course of 44 seasons, the Seahawks have boasted plenty of star power on offense, defense, and special teams. But which players stand out as the best of the best in franchise history?

To take part in the festivities, each member of the Seahawk Maven writing staff assembled their own individual rankings for the top 100 players in Seahawks history.

After compiling averages from all seven lists, who made the final cut? Continuing our countdown, here’s players No. 70 through 61 with highest ranking, lowest ranking, and analysis courtesy of our writing staff.

70. Leroy Hill, LB

Seahawks Tenure: 2005-2012

Highest Ranking: 59

Lowest Ranking: 85

Writer's Take: While one of the most talented linebackers in franchise history, Hill’s off-field issues prevented him from reaching his full potential and tarnished his legacy with the Seahawks. From a football perspective, the former third-round selection was one of the most talented players on the field over his eight seasons in Seattle – producing at least 70 total tackles in five of those campaigns. Along with being a productive tackler, Hill also created a ton of havoc in the backfield, as he produced 41 tackles for loss, 20.0 sacks, and 18 quarterback hits over 97 regular season games. In the playoffs, the Clemson product was able to generate 72 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and 2.0 sacks through nine postseason matchups. If Hill could’ve stayed out of trouble, then he might have been able to help Seattle capture their first Super Bowl championship in 2013. –Thomas Hall

69. Chris Carson, RB

Seahawks Tenure: 2017-Present

Highest Ranking: 45

Lowest Ranking: 93

Writer's Take: Carson broke onto the scene as a seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State in the 2017 preseason and was on his way to becoming the full-time back before he broke his ankle in Week 4 during his rookie season. But he returned with a vengeance in 2018, rushing for 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns to help Seattle get back to the playoffs. He followed it up with an even better 2019 season, rushing for a new career-best 1,230 yards while adding 266 yards through the air. Carson already ranks 10th in Seahawks history for rushing yards in just 33 games (the next lowest games played total to rank ahead of Carson is 53 games). If the bruising, surprisingly elusive back eclipses 1,000 yards for a third straight season, he will surely rocket up this list next year. -Colby Patnode

68. Duane Brown, OT

Seahawks Tenure: 2017-Present

Highest Ranking: 17

Lowest Ranking: Unranked

Writer's Take: Though Brown spent most of his career to this point with the Texans, he's already established himself as one of the best tackles in Seahawks history since being acquired before the trade deadline in 2017. Immediately becoming the alpha dog of Seattle's offensive line, he earned a Pro Bowl nod in his first partial season with the team despite playing in only nine games. Somehow, he didn't make the Pro Bowl in 2018 but earned a Second-Team All-Pro selection, joining the great Walter Jones as the only Seahawks tackle to receive such distinction. Injuries hindered the aging Brown during his second full season with the franchise, but even though he's set to turn 35 years old in August, he's still playing at a high level and will continue to climb up this list with another strong season. -Corbin Smith

67. Warren Moon, QB

Seahawks Tenure: 1997-1998

Highest Ranking: 59

Lowest Ranking: 80

Writer's Take: The Seahawks didn't get Moon in his prime, as he chose to sign with the Oilers instead in 1984. But they still got a lot of value from the former University of Washington star in his brief spell with the team. In 1997, Moon made the Pro Bowl at 41 years old, throwing for 3,500 yards while leading the NFL in passing yards per game and tossing 25 touchdowns compared to just 16 interceptions. While it may not seem like a huge deal, he also won the Pro Bowl MVP award that year. Easily the best signal caller for the franchise in a decade marred by poor quarterback play, Moon made 24 starts for bad Seahawks teams and managed to compile an 11-13 record. Even considering he only played two seasons with the team, Moon is seventh in franchise history in passing yards. -Colby Patnode

66. Dwayne Harper, CB

Seahawks Tenure: 1988-1993

Highest Ranking: 37

Lowest Ranking: Unranked

Writer's Take: After Seattle selected Harper in the 11th round out of South Carolina State in 1988, he went on to miss just two games over six years and started all 16 games three years in a row at cornerback. He was a consistent, reliable player who never made a Pro Bowl but delivered in the secondary. He notched 13 career interceptions and had at least three interceptions in three seasons. In 1993, he forced an incredible 10 fumbles, which set an NFL record that has yet to be broken. His 45 Approximate Value mark via Pro Football Reference is higher than esteemed Seahawks cornerbacks Willie Williams and Keith Simpson. In his rookie year, he played a key role for the 1988 squad that went 9-7 and got to the playoffs. There is not much more you could ask from an 11th round pick, as he was steady and reliable throughout his time in Seattle. -Nick Lee

65. Terry Taylor, CB

Seahawks Tenure: 1984-1988, 1994

Highest Ranking: 55

Lowest Ranking: 83

Writer's Take: One of the underrated heroes on Seattle’s mid-1980s defense, Taylor hasn’t received much recognition for his stellar results during his first tenure in the Pacific Northwest. After being selected 22nd overall by the Seahawks during the 1984 NFL Draft, the 5-foot-10 cornerback didn’t waste any time making an impact as a rookie, generating three interceptions and 32 total tackles in a limited role. Once Taylor was awarded a starting role the following season, the Southern Illinois standout ran with the opportunity while starting in 51 of the 64 regular season games, producing 12 interceptions and 210 total tackles over the next four seasons. Despite playing in just five games and recording a single interception during his second tenure in 1994, Taylor was still able to make an impact with 13 solo tackles. – Thomas Hall.

64. Steve August, OT

Seahawks Tenure: 1977-1984

Highest Ranking: 48

Lowest Ranking: 74

Writer's Take: Drafted 14th overall in the 1977 NFL Draft, August only played in six games as a rookie, but he became a mainstay as Seattle's right tackle over the next six seasons. He started all 16 games in three straight years from 1979-1981, serving as a key part in the Seahawks rise from lowly expansion team into an AFC playoff contender. Once Seattle finally clinched a playoff berth in 1983, he started all three of the team’s playoff games, including a Divisional Round upset over the Dolphins. Injuries shortened his career and forced him to retire in 1985 shortly after being dealt to the Steelers, but he should be remembered as the franchise’s first great offensive tackles helping the team find relevancy in the AFC. -Nick Lee

63. Blair Bush, C

Seahawks Tenure: 1983-1988

Highest Ranking: 38

Lowest Ranking: 84

Writer's Take: Bush had one of the longest careers you will find among offensive linemen, playing an impressive 17 seasons with four different teams. Though his only Super Bowl appearance happened in Cincinnati, his best years on the field happened in Seattle, who acquired him in exchange for a first-round pick prior to the 1983 season. He became a key foundational piece of the Seahawks offensive line in the mid-1980s, starting at least 14 games in four of his six years with the Seahawks. At one point, he was the team’s all-time leader in starts at center, but Robbie Tobeck surpassed him in 2005. He also started in the franchise’s first six playoff games, including a stunning road upset over the Dolphins in 1983. -Nick Lee

62. Anthony Simmons, LB

Seahawks Tenure: 1998-2004

Highest Ranking: 59

Lowest Ranking: 74

Writer's Take: Injuries unfortunately cut his career short, but during his first four years in the league, the uber-athletic Simmons was a tackling machine in the middle of Seattle’s defense and still ranks 11th on the franchise's all-time list for solo tackles. After only starting four games during his rookie year, the former All-American out of Clemson became a full-time starter and produced 92 tackles in 1999. He enjoyed a career-year in 2000, leading Seattle with 147 combined tackles while also producing 4.0 sacks, two interceptions, and 11 tackles for loss. His stellar play continued into 2001, as he racked up 121 tackles and showed improvements in coverage with seven passes defensed. He once again led the Seahawks in tackles in 2003, amassing 99 tackles, three interceptions, and 3.0 sacks. If healthy, it would’ve been fun to see Simmons as part of Seattle’s 2005 Super Bowl squad, and it’s a shame he never played in a Pro Bowl during his brief, but successful career. -Corbin Smith

61. Jimmy Graham, TE

Seahawks Tenure: 2015-2017

Highest Ranking: 50

Lowest Ranking: 87

Writer's Take: Whether fair or not, Graham received immense scrutiny from fans during his three seasons in Seattle due to his lack of ability or general disinterest in blocking. But the team should receive more criticism for trying to fit a square peg into a hole than the actual player and when it came to producing as a receiver, the former Miami basketball star delivered catching passes from Russell Wilson. He ranks first in franchise history for receptions (170), receiving yards (2,048), and receiving touchdowns (18) among tight ends. He also deserves a ton of credit for rebounding from a devastating torn patellar tendon injury suffered in 2015 to make the Pro Bowl in each of his final two seasons with the Seahawks, including coming up just short of a 1,000-yard season in 2016. -Corbin Smith