Seahawks All-Time Fantasy Mock Draft: Rounds 21-25
Set to kick off their 47th season as an NFL franchise later this month, the Seahawks have had no shortage of star power during their nearly five decades of existence since beginning play in 1976.
In a world without realism, what would a fantasy team featuring Seattle legends from different eras playing together look like? During the heat of the offseason, while the teams won't be seen on an actual field, our All Seahawks writing staff attempted to find out by conducting a 25-round fantasy draft featuring only current and former Seahawks available to select.
How did the rosters shake out? Closing out the series, here's a look at five separate Seahawks Ultimate Fantasy teams after rounds 21-25 of the mock draft simulation, including round, pick number, selection, and a quick rundown on the player's NFL career.
Seattle Overload
General Manager: Colby Patnode
Previous Selections: Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch, Steve Hutchinson, Eugene Robinson, K.J. Wright, Chad Brown, Andy Heck, Chris Gray, DK Metcalf, Jeff Bryant, Patrick Kerney, Fredd Young, Willie Williams, John L. Williams, Jamal Adams, Keith Simpson, Rocky Bernard, Howard Ballard, Chris Spencer, Leon Washington
Round 21 (1): Poona Ford, Defensive Tackle
Despite being named Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2017, the undersized Ford wasn't selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Seahawks immediately benefited, watching the undrafted rookie emerge as a starter by the end of his rookie season. In four seasons with the franchise, he's produced 146 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 22 tackles for loss while starting 48 out of 59 games played.
Round 22 (5): Stephen Hauschka, Kicker
Nicknamed "Hausch Money" for his clutch kicking, Hauschka enjoyed six strong seasons in the Pacific Northwest in the midst of the most successful extended run in franchise history. While he didn't make a Pro Bowl squad, he converted on nearly 89 percent of his 197 field goals attempted in a Seahawks uniform. He currently remains first all-time in team history with 175 field goals made and added to his legend by nailing 19 out of 20 field goals in playoff games.
Round 23 (1): Jeff Feagles, Punter
Sticking around in the NFL for a whopping 22 seasons with five teams, Feagles proved himself to be a beacon of reliability for more than two decades. Joining the Seahawks in 1998, he continued his consistent excellence punting 385 times over five years with the team and ranks third in franchise history in that category.
Round 24 (5): Christian Fauria, Tight End
Selected in the second round of the 1995 NFL Draft out of Colorado, Fauria found his way into the starting lineup as a rookie and stood out as both a blocker and receiver. His best seasons came from 1998 to 2000, as he averaged 33 receptions and 330 receiving yards per season during that span and also added three receptions in his lone playoff game in 1999. He remains second in Seahawks history for receptions by a tight end behind Jimmy Graham.
Round 25 (1): Jermaine Kearse, Receiver
Staying close to home after a steady college career at Washington, Kearse spent most of his rookie year with the Seahawks on the practice squad. With Sidney Rice tearing his ACL two months into the 2013 campaign, however, he was able to break out in a huge way for Seattle’s offense, producing 22 receptions for 346 yards, four touchdowns, and averaging 15.7 yards per catch over 15 regular season games. The reliable receiver’s greatest impact came during the postseason, where he recorded 31 catches for 493 yards along with six touchdowns through 12 playoff matchups. While known for his improbable catch during Super Bowl XLIX, Kearse’s game-winning 35-yard touchdown catch in the NFC Championship Game remains his signature play.
Seattle Trench Mafia
General Manager: Tyler Forness
Previous Selections: Walter Jones, Jacob Green, Bobby Wagner, Michael Bennett, Marcus Trufant, Shawn Springs, Joey Galloway, Kevin Mawae, Ricky Watters, Warren Moon, Julian Peterson, Justin Britt, Sam Adams, Koren Robinson, Golden Tate, Ron Mattes, J.R. Sweezy, Jerramy Stevens, Jarran Reed, Ken Hamlin
Round 21 (2): Shaquill Griffin, Cornerback
Exceeding expectations as a third round selection, Griffin started 53 out of 57 regular season games and four playoff games over four seasons for the Seahawks as the organization transitioned from the "Legion of Boom." Griffin's second season in Seattle was a struggle as he bulked up, but after trimming back down to 194 pounds, Griffin re-exhibited terrific fluidity, balance, and straight-line speed and ranks among the best pure man-to-man cover corners in franchise history. Before leaving for Jacksonville in free agency, he picked off six passes and produced 42 pass breakups while earning one Pro Bowl selection.
Round 22 (4): Percy Harvin, Receiver/Return Specialist
While Harvin's brief time in Seattle will largely be known for punching teammate Golden Tate prior to Super Bowl XLVIII and only playing in six regular season games before the Seahawks dumped him midway through the 2014 season, he did put an early dagger in the Broncos in the aforementioned Super Bowl, returning the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown to help the team win a Lombardi Trophy.
Round 23 (2): Norm Johnson, Kicker
In terms of accuracy, Johnson doesn't stand out as one of Seattle's best place kickers, as he failed to convert on 70 percent of his field goal attempts in nine seasons with the franchise. However, the strong-legged lefty did earn a First-Team All-Pro selection in 1984 and ranks second all-time in field goals made behind Stephen Hauschka.
Round 24 (4): Deon Grant, Safety
Following six successful seasons in Jacksonville and Carolina, Grant took his talents to the other coast joining the Seahawks as a free agent in 2007. Providing stability in the secondary as strong safety, while he didn't earn any Pro Bowl nods, he started all 48 games over the next three seasons, producing 235 tackles, eight interceptions, and 18 pass breakups.
Round 25 (2): Rick Tuten, Punter
Starring for terrible teams in the 1990s, Tuten benefited from the Seahawks having an abysmal offense in 1992 and 1993, finishing first in the NFL in total punt yardage both seasons. His best season came in 1994 when he garnered Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro recognition as he booted 91 punts for 3,905 yards that season.
Always Competing
General Manager: Matty Brown
Previous Selections: Cortez Kennedy, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Doug Baldwin, Cliff Avril, Lofa Tatupu, Chris Clemons, Quandre Diggs, Jordyn Brooks, Curt Warner, Brian Blades, Sean Locklear, Bryan Millard, James Carpenter, Michael Dickson, Jason Myers, Mack Strong, Al Woods, Byron Maxwell, Chris Warren
Round 21 (3): Red Bryant, Defensive End
Drafted in the fourth round in 2008, Bryant didn't have much of a chance to establish himself in his first three seasons in Seattle. He played just 17 games in three years, battling injuries and struggling to crack the team's rotation at defensive tackle. But when Pete Carroll came to town in 2010, he moved the 6-foot-5, 326-pound Bryant to defensive end and he immediately became a major cog in the best defense in franchise history. Though he didn't put up gaudy stats with 86 tackles and 2.5 sacks from 2011 to 2013, he proved his worth eating up blocks and allowing linebackers such as Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright to be free to make tackles in bunches.
Round 22 (3): Ray Donaldson, Center
Starting a remarkable 228 games over a 17-year NFL career, Donaldson spent a brief cup of tea with the Seahawks in 1993 and 1994. Remaining incredibly durable, he started all 32 regular games during that span, anchoring an underrated offensive line that unfortunately didn't receive the credit deserved due to underwhelming quarterback play.
Round 23 (3): Sam McCullum, Receiver
Overshadowed by the legendary Steve Largent on underwhelming teams, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound McCullum doesn't get enough respect as one of the most underrated receivers in franchise history. Out of all receivers to appear in at least 90 games with the Seahawks, he ranks second behind only Largent averaging 14.7 yards per reception. Though he never eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a season, he still ranks 10th in receptions (232), 10th in receiving yards (3,409), and ninth in touchdowns (21) in Seattle's record books.
Round 24 (3): Jim Zorn, Quarterback
Long before the Seahawks became Super Bowl champions, Zorn was at the forefront of difficult seasons early on. During Seattle’s inaugural 1976 season, he won the starting job as a rookie and completed 208 of his league-leading 439 pass attempts for 2,571 yards along with 12 touchdowns. Following his injury-riddled 1977 campaign, Zorn found his stride the following season, leading to the best performances of his career from 1978-1980. Starting in every regular season game during that timeframe, he produced at least 3,200 yards, a 56.0 percent completion percentage, and 15 touchdowns in each of those three seasons and also proved himself a capable runner who could improvise in the pocket when plays broke down.
Round 25 (3): George Fant, Tackle
Formerly a college basketball star at Western Kentucky, Fant gave football a shot during his senior season on campus and despite having no experience playing tackle, the Seahawks signed him as an undrafted free agent with plans to develop him at the position. Surprisingly, he found his way into the starting lineup as a rookie and started 10 games at left tackle during the 2016 season. Once he returned from a torn ACL that cost him all of 2017, he served as a swing tackle and situational tight end, even catching a pass during the 2018 season.
The Check 50s
General Manager: Ty Gonzalez
Previous Selections: Steve Largent, Earl Thomas, Joe Nash, Michael Sinclair, Russell Okung, Dave Krieg, Frank Clark, Robbie Tobeck, Leroy Hill, Jimmy Graham, Darrell Jackson, Brandon Mebane, Steve August, David Hawthorne, Bruce Irvin, Brandon Browner, Chris Carson, Reggie Tongue, Damien Lewis, Leonard Weaver
Round 21 (4): D.J. Reed, Cornerback
After tearing his pectoral muscle during an offseason workout prior to the 2020 season, the 49ers waived him believing he would go unclaimed and revert to injured reserve. But the Seahawks had other plans, claiming him and stealing him from a division rival. Once he returned healthy midway through the 2020 season, he excelled on the outside despite his diminutive size, registering four interceptions and 13 pass breakups while starting 22 games over two seasons with the franchise.
Round 22 (2): D.J. Fluker, Guard
Rebounding from a couple tough seasons in San Diego and New York, the massive Fluker brought a physical mentality to Seattle's offense that had been missing for several seasons upon his arrival in 2018. Becoming a fan favorite for his mauling style in the trenches and likeable personality off the field, he helped pave the way for Chris Carson to rush for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and fueled a top-five run game both years with the franchise.
Round 23 (4): John Kasay, Kicker
Originally a fourth-round pick for the Seahawks, Kasay spent most of his excellent career with the Panthers. But before he joined the expansion franchise, he had four mostly good seasons in Seattle, connecting on 78 percent of his field goal attempts and eclipsing 80 percent three times.
Round 24 (2): Steve Broussard, Running Back/Receiver/Return Specialist
A gadget player at heart, Broussard ran for only 750 yards and caught 44 passes in four seasons with the Seahawks. But the speedy ex-Washington State star did score seven touchdowns on the ground and brought some much-needed punch to their return game on special teams, returning 165 kicks for 3,900 yards and a touchdown from 1995 to 1998.
Round 25 (4): Ryan Plackemeier, Punter
While he didn't last very long in the league, the large 6-foot-3, 252-pound Plackemeier did start 33 games for the Seahawks in two-plus seasons, amassing 181 punts for 7,664 yards during that span after being selected as a seventh-round pick out of Wake Forest.
Emerald City Enforcers
General Manager: Corbin Smith
Previous Selections: Kenny Easley, Matt Hasselbeck, Shaun Alexander, Dave Brown, Max Unger, Duane Brown, Tyler Lockett, Rufus Porter, Keith Butler, John Randle, Edwin Bailey, Bobby Engram, John Harris, Pete Kendall, Carlos Dunlap, Zach Miller, Terry Wooden, Dwayne Harper, Breno Giacomini, Jon Ryan
Round 21 (5): Jadeveon Clowney, Defensive End
Formerly a No. 1 overall pick for the Texans, Clowney broke into the NFL carrying lofty expectations as the league's next superstar pass rusher. While he never has developed into the pass rusher many expected after an outstanding college career at South Carolina State, he dominated as a run defender in his lone season with the Seahawks in 2019, producing 31 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, and an interception returned for a touchdown.
Round 22 (1): Michael Robinson, Fullback
Read More
Converting from a college quarterback at Penn State, Robinson initially entered the NFL as a running back and special teams ace with the 49ers, rushing for 287 yards and catching 37 passes in four seasons. Signing with the Seahawks as a free agent in 2010, he transitioned to fullback and evolved into a top-tier lead blocker for Marshawn Lynch, helping "Beast Mode" rush for over 1,200 yards in three consecutive seasons playing together as a backfield tandem. He made his lone Pro Bowl in 2011 and captured a Super Bowl title in his final season in 2013.
Round 23 (5): Nate Burleson, Receiver/Return Specialist
Signed by the Seahawks in a bit of a retaliatory move after the Vikings stole All-Pro guard Steve Hutchinson during free agency, Burleson had a sluggish first season with the franchise. But he followed up by catching 50 passes and scoring 10 touchdowns in 2007, including returning a punt for a score. He lost most of the 2008 season with a torn ACL, but bounced back by posting 812 yards and returning both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown in his fourth and final year in Seattle. He remains one of three players in franchise history to return both a kick and punt for touchdowns.
Round 24 (1): Josh Brown, Kicker
A seventh-round selection out of Nebraska, Brown enjoyed one of the finest seasons by a Seahawks kicker in 2004, nailing 92 percent of his 25 field goal attempts for the NFC West champions. Though he never quite returned to that form in his final three years with the organization, he left after 2007 ranked third all-time in Seattle history for field goals made and currently ranks fourth on the list.
Round 25 (5): Tony McDaniel, Defensive Tackle
Over his first seven NFL seasons with the Dolphins and Saints, McDaniel started a grand total of five games and the former undrafted free agent only had one season with more than 20 tackles. But he emerged as a late bloomer with the Seahawks, vaulting into the starting lineup for the eventual Super Bowl champions in 2013 and contributing 53 tackles and 2.0 sacks. In three seasons with the franchise, he amassed 126 tackles, five pass deflections, and a pair of sacks while starting 39 games total.
Did you miss the first five rounds of the first-annual Seahawks All-Time Fantasy Mock Draft? Check out every pick from the first five rounds here, every pick from round 6-10 here, every pick from round 11-15 here, and every pick from round 16-20 here.