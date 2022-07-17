Seahawks All-Time Fantasy Mock Draft: Rounds 21-25

General Manager: Colby Patnode

Previous Selections: Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch, Steve Hutchinson, Eugene Robinson, K.J. Wright, Chad Brown, Andy Heck, Chris Gray, DK Metcalf, Jeff Bryant, Patrick Kerney, Fredd Young, Willie Williams, John L. Williams, Jamal Adams, Keith Simpson, Rocky Bernard, Howard Ballard, Chris Spencer, Leon Washington

Round 21 (1): Poona Ford, Defensive Tackle

Despite being named Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2017, the undersized Ford wasn't selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Seahawks immediately benefited, watching the undrafted rookie emerge as a starter by the end of his rookie season. In four seasons with the franchise, he's produced 146 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 22 tackles for loss while starting 48 out of 59 games played.

Round 22 (5): Stephen Hauschka, Kicker

Nicknamed "Hausch Money" for his clutch kicking, Hauschka enjoyed six strong seasons in the Pacific Northwest in the midst of the most successful extended run in franchise history. While he didn't make a Pro Bowl squad, he converted on nearly 89 percent of his 197 field goals attempted in a Seahawks uniform. He currently remains first all-time in team history with 175 field goals made and added to his legend by nailing 19 out of 20 field goals in playoff games.

Round 23 (1): Jeff Feagles, Punter

Sticking around in the NFL for a whopping 22 seasons with five teams, Feagles proved himself to be a beacon of reliability for more than two decades. Joining the Seahawks in 1998, he continued his consistent excellence punting 385 times over five years with the team and ranks third in franchise history in that category.

Round 24 (5): Christian Fauria, Tight End

Selected in the second round of the 1995 NFL Draft out of Colorado, Fauria found his way into the starting lineup as a rookie and stood out as both a blocker and receiver. His best seasons came from 1998 to 2000, as he averaged 33 receptions and 330 receiving yards per season during that span and also added three receptions in his lone playoff game in 1999. He remains second in Seahawks history for receptions by a tight end behind Jimmy Graham.

Round 25 (1): Jermaine Kearse, Receiver

Staying close to home after a steady college career at Washington, Kearse spent most of his rookie year with the Seahawks on the practice squad. With Sidney Rice tearing his ACL two months into the 2013 campaign, however, he was able to break out in a huge way for Seattle’s offense, producing 22 receptions for 346 yards, four touchdowns, and averaging 15.7 yards per catch over 15 regular season games. The reliable receiver’s greatest impact came during the postseason, where he recorded 31 catches for 493 yards along with six touchdowns through 12 playoff matchups. While known for his improbable catch during Super Bowl XLIX, Kearse’s game-winning 35-yard touchdown catch in the NFC Championship Game remains his signature play.