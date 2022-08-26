As the Seattle Seahawks enter a rebuild and embark on a new era for the franchise, they will do so hoping to find cornerstone pieces to build around.

While the search for the next franchise quarterback will undoubtedly be the center of focus throughout the season, it is far from the only question mark on this Seattle roster. The offensive line for Seattle has been an issue for many years, one that they hoped to have taken a step towards fixing this offseason.

They used two picks in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft on the offensive tackle position, taking Charles Cross out of Mississippi State in the first round and Abraham Lucas out of Washington State in the third round.

A pair of rookie offensive tackles will experience growing pains as they adjust to the NFL throughout the season, but defensive end Darrell Taylor believes they've shown signs of being franchise tackles after practicing against them on a daily basis.

“Those dudes are getting better every day," Taylor said. "Just from the first day they’ve been here until now, they have gotten so much better."

"You have to understand that each week, you can’t do the same thing. You have to keep figuring out how to get better each week and they do it every week. They have been showing that on tape and showing that at practice each day.”

If both Cross and Lucas meet their potential with the Seahawks, then Seattle will have locked down two franchise cornerstone pieces on the offensive line. After all, no matter how good your next franchise quarterback is, they can't do their job if the offensive line can't protect them.

