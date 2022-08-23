The Seattle Seahawks received a decade's worth of high-level quarterback play from Russell Wilson but now find themselves looking for answers, both in the short and long term.

With Wilson off to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks will be rolling with Geno Smith and Drew Lock under center. While both will be given the opportunity to prove they can be the solution moving forward, the most likely result is that Seattle will have to address the position next offseason.

The college football season begins Saturday, and though the NFL Draft is still over eight months away, mock draft machines are up and running, with USA Today's latest two-round predictions featuring four picks by Seattle.

The Seahawks' first pick came at No. 3 overall, with the team selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to be the new face of the franchise.

"The Seahawks don’t have a starting-caliber quarterback on their roster after trading away Russell Wilson and finding one will be their top priority next offseason. This would be the ideal scenario, with no quarterbacks off the board yet. Stroud has all the tools to be this year’s top prospect, and the upside to be a star at the next level." - USA Today's Luke Easterling

Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young are widely regarded as the top draft-eligible quarterbacks in college football, and Seattle wound up with both on the board in this scenario, ultimately opting for Stroud.

The Seahawks have two picks apiece in both the first and second round, netting the selections from Denver in the Wilson trade. In this mock, Seattle used its other first-round pick - No. 24 overall - on the son of the former NFL All-Pro pass rusher Joey Porter, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

"The Seahawks landed a couple of promising Day 3 steals in this year’s draft (Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant), but that shouldn’t stop them from targeting another one here. Porter plays with the same physicality and competitiveness that his dad brought to the field in his NFL days, with the size and length to be a Pro Bowler himself." - Easterling

After selecting an offensive player first and a defensive player second, Seattle flipped the order but kept the balance in round two, selecting Kansas State pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah at No. 34 overall and Maryland receiver Dontay Demus Jr. at No. 56.

With Wilson at the helm, the Seahawks were almost always in playoff contention but often seemed to struggle to add impact players in the draft. As a result, contract expenses added up and the team's nucleus aged, with few young stars to fill their shoes.

By all accounts, Seattle couped an impressive haul in 2022, and with four picks in the draft's first two rounds next year, appear well-equipped to continue building a young foundation, working to get back to the annual playoff team many grew to expect.

