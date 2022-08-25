Seahawks QB 'Disaster' - Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock - 'Most Embarrassing' of All Time?

The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era at the quarterback position, and one analyst is far from impressed.

After trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks are holding a competition for the starting job between veteran journeyman Geno Smith and embattled former Bronco Drew Lock.

Smith backed up Wilson for three seasons and offered a glimpse into what he can provide after starting three games last year as Wilson recovered from a fractured finger. While the Seahawks went a middling 1-2 under his guide, Smith went 55 of 78 for 571 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Albeit unspectacular, Smith gave Seattle a chance to win. Lock offers more upside but has an erratic play style that leads to turnovers.

Smith seemingly had a hand up in the competition entering training camp, but the race is heating up as the season nears. According to CBS Sports and NFL Network analyst Adam Schein, the battle is far from a healthy one for Seattle.

"Everything surrounding the Seahawks and their quarterback situation just makes me sad," Schein proclaimed. "This is the most embarrassing, saddest, pathetic quarterback competition of all time between Drew Lock and Geno Smith. It's brutal."

After solid performances from the two quarterbacks in both the mock game at Lumen Field and the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle's second exhibition didn't go according to plan. With Lock on the brink of seeing more snaps with the starters, a poorly timed bout with COVID-19 knocked him out of action for five days, including the matchup with the Chicago Bears.

As a result, the pendulum swung towards Smith, but he failed to capitalize. Smith finished 10 of 18 for 112 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions, and Seattle didn't score on any of the seven drives he led.

By all accounts, it wasn't the best week for the Seahawks' quarterback competition, with Schein dubbing the span "a disaster."

"Drew Lock had COVID, so he didn't play in the second preseason game," Schein stated. "Geno Smith played, and he looked like Geno Smith. The Seahawks are a disaster; this is where hope goes to die."

Considering Seattle's recently expanded list of young, foundational pieces, Schein's words act rather contradictory. In addition to star receiver DK Metcalf and linebacker Jordyn Brooks, the Seahawks brought in a deep draft class led by offensive tackle Charles Cross, running back Ken Walker and pass rusher Boye Mafe.

However, the lack of immediate succession plan behind Wilson has led Seattle to this "embarrassing, sad, pathetic" quarterback competition, which Schein views as the worst move ever made by any team's decision makers.

"The fact that you have two quarterbacks vying to be QB1 replacing Russell Wilson, and neither one is a top-40 quarterback in the NFL (is) absolutely pathetic," asserted Schein. "I think (head coach) Pete Carroll is smart, I think (general manager) John Schneider is smart, and I think this is the dumbest calculation I've ever seen from any team ever."

Trading Wilson wasn't the mistake, Schein argued. Instead, it was rolling with Smith and Lock when there were several other options on the market.

"It's one thing to trade Russ, and we argued that was the right move, the only move," Schein said. "I would've cut the cord a year ago. (But) Drew Lock, Geno Smith? You don't trade for (Baker) Mayfield or (Jimmy) Garoppolo, or draft (Kenny) Pickett or Malik Willis? What is going on here? This is sad."

Regardless of outside perception, Smith and Lock have a job to do: attempt to bring Seattle back to the playoffs after missing out last season.

That mission continues Friday in the preseason closer at the Dallas Cowboys (with Geno starting) and then revs up Sept. 12, when the Seahawks take on Wilson and the Broncos on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 1.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.