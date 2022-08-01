The Seattle Seahawks made perhaps the biggest offseason moves in the NFL this year when they traded Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Seattle acquired two first-round picks, two second-round picks and three players in the trade. One of the players acquired in the trade was Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. Now, the future of Seattle rests in the hands of Lock, as well as quarterback Geno Smith.

Lock and Smith have both already been impressing this offseason, as head coach Pete Carroll says the team is "in good shape at that position."

"They've been really impressive," Carroll said of Smith and Lock. "And it's not been any one sequence here or one day here. They have just been solid throughout. We've shared a ton of reps. Geno has gone with the first group throughout, but they've had very close to equal reps in situational opportunities throughout. ... They've done a terrific job so far. They look in control."

"We're in good shape at the position and we just have to see what happens."

So far, Smith is the clear leader in the quarterback competition.

"Geno's still ahead -- you can tell that," Carroll said earlier this offseason.

However, Carroll's also praised Lock and his potential as Seattle's future signal caller.

"It's not going to be too much for Drew to be caught up. By the time we get through camp, he'll be there. He's really bright. It makes sense to him. He's really sharp in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage and all of that, so it's just time that he needs," Carroll said.

Smith has taken the majority of first-team reps at quarterback, but Lock provides a promising quarterback prospect of the future for Seattle. While the rest of the league isn't convinced quite yet of the tandem, the Seahawks feel their quarterbacks are "in control" going into this season.

