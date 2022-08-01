Seahawks Host Former 1st-Round Pick For Workout; Bobby Wagner Replacement?

The Seattle Seahawks could use some linebacker help after losing Bobby Wagner in free agency, and the team might find it in an unusual place.

Reuben Foster, 28, was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, but he hasn't played in the NFL since 2018. That could change this season if things work out for him.

According to NFL Network, the Seahawks are hosted Foster for a workout over the weekend.

In 2018, Foster was dealt a two-game suspension after committing a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense. Weeks later, Foster was arrested for domestic violence and the 49ers cut him shortly after. In 2019, the charges against Foster were dropped after there was insufficient evidence against him.

Washington claimed Foster off waivers shortly after he was cut by San Francisco, but he never played a down as a member of the organization. During his first practice in 2019, Foster suffered a torn ACL and was placed on the injured reserve list. Still recovering from the injury a season later, he was placed on the PUP list at the beginning of training camp in 2020 before being activated a month later.

Foster would head back to the PUP prior to the start of the year. He would not be re-signed following the season's conclusion.

Foster has interest from a couple of teams, and if signed, he'll stop a two-year drought of being a free agent.

Now, he could have a new lease on his NFL life in Seattle.

