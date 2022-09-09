The Seattle Seahawks received a decade's worth of high-level quarterback play from Russell Wilson but now find themselves looking for answers, both in the short and long term.

With Wilson off to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks will be rolling with Geno Smith and Drew Lock under center. While both will be given the opportunity to prove they can be the solution moving forward, the most likely result is that Seattle will have to address the position next offseason.

The college football season officially kicked off last weekend, giving prospects across the country their first chance to make a statement to scouts, though the 2023 NFL Draft is still over seven months away.

Nevertheless, mock drafts continue rolling in, with USA Today's recent projections having the Seahawks drafting Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 3 overall pick.

If this pick would have surprised you last week, that’s understandable. After what Richardson did against No. 7 Utah in Saturday’s upset win, nobody should be shocked to see his dynamic skill set and sky-high potential getting projected in this range. - USA Today's Luke Easterling

Richardson went 17 of 24 for 168 yards through the air while 106 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries in Florida's 29-26 win in the season opener. He starred with his arm strength and natural playmaking moxie.

The 6-4, 232-pound Richardson is known as an athletic specimen - he can make backflips look like a normality and has run a 4.4 40-yard dash. Despite having just 66 career pass attempts entering the season, Richardson was on the radar simply due to his rare physical traits.

If his performance against Utah is any indication, the light has turned on, and his tools are beginning to be maximized. Should Richardson continue this trend, he'll almost certainly find himself in the discussion with top quarterbacks Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State) come April.

Seattle's proverbial night didn't stop with Richardson, however. The team holds a pair of first-round picks, the second of which came from the Broncos in the Wilson trade. With that pick, the Seahawks took Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey with the No. 20 overall selection in the mock draft.

After landing their new franchise quarterback at the top of the draft, the Seahawks can use this pick to bolster a premium position on the other side of the ball. Foskey would pair up with 2022 second-round pick Boye Mafe to give Seattle a promising tandem of young edge rushers. - Easterling

Foskey, who stands 6-5, 265 pounds, recorded 11 sacks a season ago, good for third in school history. He added 12.5 tackles for loss and a team-high six forced fumbles.

The Seahawks won't enter the new season with high national expectations. It's not a secret that they're starting a new era with several new faces in key places, but with a strong rookie class serving as a foundation for a potential rebuild, Seattle's future grows brighter by the day.

With a potential 2023 class spearheaded by high-end talents like Richardson and Foskey, the Seahawks would be that much closer to returning to their annual playoff-caliber organization.

