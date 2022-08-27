Seahawks QB Drew Lock Will Remain 'Ready' After Geno Smith Named Starter

When the Seattle Seahawks traded longtime franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason it officially marked the beginning of a new era.

However, at the time it wasn't clear who would be taking snaps under center for the Seahawks once the season started. The Seahawks had to choose between the incumbent Geno Smith or the Drew Lock, who was acquired as part of the trade that sent Wilson to Denver.

On Friday, though, Seahawks' coach Pete Carroll officially announced that Geno Smith will start at quarterback for Seattle come Week 1. For Lock, this is not his first time losing the starting job, as he lost the starting job last season in Denver to veteran Teddy Bridgewater.

While Lock is disappointed to not be named the starter, he told reporters after the Seahawks preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys that he will now focus on being a good teammate above all else.

"As a competitor, you're always disappointed, and I was disappointed," Lock said. "Now it's my job to have his back and be the best teammate I can be, and come out every day and find ways to make this team better."

Of course, just because Smith was named the starter for Week 1 doesn't mean Lock won't see starting duties at some point. Despite being the backup to Bridgewater last season, Lock did start three games for the Broncos. In those three games he would throw for 560 yards and one touchdown.

As Lock starts the season backing up Smith, he still aims to approach every single day looking to get better.

"I'm striving to just get better every single day," Lock said. "I know I won't be the one taking the reps but there's a lot of ways you can get better."

"I learned a lot about what to do last year in this situation and how to be ready when you're coming in. I'll be ready for any chance that I get and just going to get better every day."

Whether Lock spends the season backing up Smith or starts at some point is still yet to be seen. However, even if he doesn't start for Seattle this season, it is abundantly clear that he will do whatever it takes to help the team win.

