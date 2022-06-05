Shane Waldron Comfortable With Prospect of Seahawks Starting Pair of Rookie Tackles

Rookies face a steep learning curve entering the NFL, with offensive line not being an exception to the rule. Still, Waldron has no reservations about two rookie tackles starting if they earn those jobs for Seattle.

For the better part of a decade, whether fair or not, the Seahawks' offensive line has been under persistent fire for the inability to protect quarterback Russell Wilson, who year in and year out ranked near the top of league in sacks taken.

This trend continued during a lackluster 7-10 season in 2021, as Pro Football Focus ranked Seattle 25th in pass blocking as a team and also ranked 25th in adjusted sack rate according to Football Outsiders. Wilson suffered a ruptured tendon in his right middle finger in a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in part due to subpar pass protection and he and backup Geno Smith were sacked a combined 46 times.

Somewhat ironically, with Wilson now under center for the Broncos after being traded in March, the Seahawks went into attack mode aiming to improve that front line. Holding four picks in the top 72, including two selections acquired as part of the Wilson deal, they selected Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross ninth overall in the first round and doubled down two rounds later selecting Washington State tackle Abraham Lucas.

By investing two of their first picks in Cross and Lucas to bolster the trenches, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll made a clear statement about their roster building plans entering the post-Wilson era, landing two cornerstones who could protect the quarterback for the next decade. And, while both players will have to prove themselves worthy of starting, particularly in the case of Cross, the team would love nothing more than for each of them to play extensive snaps as rookies.

Playing in a loaded NFC West division featuring 49ers star Nick Bosa, Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd, and other talented pass rushers, throwing two rookies into the fire as day one starters presents plenty of risk. Cross and Lucas both coming from pass-happy Air Raid and Run N' Shoot schemes further complicates matters when it comes to professional readiness, particularly working out of a three-point stance in the run game.

But when asked for his thoughts on Cross and Lucas potentially starting right away, Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron seemed more than comfortable with the possibility under the premise they would have earned their jobs in training camp and the preseason.

"In my mind, by the time we get to that first game and the best guys are playing, they'll have earned those positions," Waldron told reporters after Thursday's fifth OTA practice. "And if it's the two rookies, that means that they've beat out some guys that are good players in their own right. So, we have a lot of competition at those tackle positions. The draft obviously has taken that competition to a different level, as far as younger guys that are competing against each other.

"I think it's going to be a great thing in the long run. And if those guys go out and earn that job, then you feel comfortable because they've earned it over other guys that have had a chance to play and play well in the NFL."

As things stand, it would be a major upset if Cross, who allowed only 2.0 sacks on more than 700 pass blocking reps for the Bulldogs as a redshirt sophomore last season, isn't in the starting lineup against the Broncos in the season opener. After opting not to bring back veteran Duane Brown in free agency, he's already receiving the bulk of first-team reps for the Seahawks in OTAs and second-year tackles Stone Forsythe and Greg Eiland aren't likely to push him for the job.

But at right tackle, the situation isn't near as cut and dry and an intriguing competition awaits. While Lucas possesses superior athletic traits to second-year tackle Jake Curhan and offers a higher ceiling as a result, the latter played well for Seattle in five starts to close out the 2021 season and brings tenacity and toughness as a run blocker. That experience should give him an advantage over the incoming rookie, at least during the early stages of camp.

With the Seahawks partaking in non-contact, controlled practices right now, Waldron and the rest of the coaching staff won't have a chance to truly evaluate Cross and Lucas until the pads come on and they start mixing it up with defensive linemen in August. Until that test arrives, it's impossible to predict if one or both players will be ready to start on September 12.

But thus far, Waldron has been pleased by how they have picked up the offense, communicated on the field, and prepared in meetings, putting themselves into a prime position to win a spot in the lineup.

"Both of those guys have shown that they could come right in and they've studied hard. You get the extra time with the rookies as far as meetings go, and they've been in there all day, every day, so to speak, when they can. And Andy Dickerson has done a great job with getting those guys caught up to speed pretty quick. There's a long way to go, a lot of understanding left to gain in the offense, but they've been able to get in right away and be able to operate at a high level at this time of year."