Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Marquise Goodwin

Attempting to recapture his production during the 2017 season, Goodwin will be in a battle with plenty of other candidates for one of the final open wide receiver spots for the Seahawks.

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month's time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Marquise Goodwin, Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 179 pounds

2021 Stats: 20 receptions, 313 yards, one touchdown

Coming out of Texas in the 2013 NFL Draft, Marquise Goodwin was known as an Olympic-caliber athlete having finished in 10th place in the long jump at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Goodwin lit up the 2013 combine with a blazing 4.27-second time in the 40-yard dash and a 42-inch vertical jump. His performance enticed the Bills to spend the 78th overall pick in the third round to select him. Goodwin never blossomed in Buffalo and moved on to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, where he put up career-best numbers with 56 receptions for 962 yards and two touchdowns. His production tailed off, as he only amassed 894 yards in his last three seasons combined – Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season with COVID-19 concerns.

Best Case Scenario: He may not still run a 4.27 40-yard dash, but Goodwin shows that he still has wheels as he nails down the final wide receiver spot by torching opposing cornerbacks in preseason. Used mostly as a deep threat during the regular season, he has less than 25 receptions but averages over 15 yards per catch.

Worst Case Scenario: The dog days of camp catch up to Goodwin and his past explosiveness is absent during preseason games. Cut at the final roster reduction, he's stuck looking for work with another team.

What to Expect in 2022: Depending on the number of receivers the Seahawks keep on the final 53-man roster, there may only be one roster spot up for grabs between veterans and rookies alike. Goodwin, who will turn 32 in November, will need to show that he still has world-class athleticism to have a chance to make the team. By all accounts, he’s been impressive in the offseason program, so there’s no reason to rule him out at this point. Back of the roster wide receivers need to play special teams as well which may be a strike against Goodwin. It will likely be an uphill battle for Goodwin to make the Seahawks roster over players with multiple years of club control such as the pair of seventh-round wide receivers Bo Melton and Dareke Young.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt | Darwin Thompson | Matt Gotel | Lakiem Williams | Tanner Muse | Greg Eiland | Aaron Fuller | Shamarious Gilmore | Cade Johnson | Dakoda Shepley | Deontai Williams | Bubba Bolden | Josh Johnson | Vi Jones | Dareke Young | Myles Adams | Jacob Eason | Tyler Mabry | Jon Rhattigan | Penny Hart | Josh Jones | John Reid | Mike Jackson | Tyler Ott | Cody Thompson | Joel Iyiegbuniwe | Tyreke Smith | Bo Melton