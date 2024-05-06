Seattle Seahawks Set to Receive 2 Compensatory Picks in 2025
The offseason for every National Football League team takes a different approach. Some have a surplus of money and will spend during free agency while others have some difficulties with the salary cap and can't afford to be big spenders.
This past offseason, the Seattle Seahawks fell into the latter bucket. They needed to carefully maneuver the salary cap, including re-working cornerback Mike Jackson's contract to create salary cap space after signing defensive tackle Byron Murphy II to his rookie contract.
There is a benefit to not being able to spend a lot in free agency for the Seahawks. Yes, they weren't able to add a major influx of talent, but it will help their prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Over The Cap's Nick Korte, who is the foremost expert when it comes to compensatory picks, currently projects the Seahawks to receive two comp picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, with one in round four and one in round five due to the losses of guard Damien Lewis and linebacker Jordyn Brooks, respectively.
The Seahawks are currently slated to pick six times in the 2025 NFL Draft before compensatory picks are calculated with their fifth-round pick heading to the New York Giants to finalize the trade for Leonard Williams.
With projected fourth and fifth-round picks added to the fold in 2025, the Seahawks have more flexibility moving forward, including ammunition to trade up if they so choose.