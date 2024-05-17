Ranking Seattle Seahawks Toughest Games in 2024
The Seattle Seahawks had their 2024 schedule revealed this past Wednesday and it got fans excited for the season to begin on September 8th. Head coach Mike Macdonald will kick off his first year as a head coach against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 8th.
One of the biggest questions about the regime change with Macdonald is how well he will do as a head coach. He hasn't held the job before and is coming into an organization where Pete Carroll held the job for 14 seasons.
What will be the toughest games for the Seahawks? It isn't just about the opponent or location but it's also about when you play them. We ranked all 17 games from easiest to hardest.
17. Week 5: vs New York Giants
The Giants aren't a very good football team right now. They need time to grow and develop. Plus, they still have Daniel Jones at quarterback. Macdonald will have Jones struggling all game long.
16. Week 2: at New England Patriots
The Patriots defense was one of the better units in the NFL before injuries to Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez ended up derailing the unit. With Drake Maye in the fold and some positive steps forward, the Patriots are on the right track. They aren't there yet and this should be a Seahawks victory.
15. Week 1: vs Denver Broncos
There isn't the same fanfare when these two teams met in week one of the 2022 season, but it should be a good game nonetheless. The Broncos don't have the requisite talent to be able to get the win.
14. Week 12: vs Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals have a lot of intrigue for the future with their surplus of top 100 picks from the 2024 draft. However, they still don't have capable edge rushers to attack Geno Smith, which will make things easier for the Seahawks.
13. Week 14: at Arizona Cardinals
This game is one spot later because it's on the road.
12. Week 3: vs Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins present an interesting matchup for the Seahawks, especially when it comes to their speed. The Seahawks have two really fast cornerbacks in Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, which could lead to some fun battles in coverage.
11. Week 16: vs Minnesota Vikings
The Seahawks seem to always to host the Vikings at Lumen Field and they haven't lost to the Vikings at home since 2006. They also get them at an interesting part of the schedule. Will they be facing J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold? That is going to be the key in this game. It's also why the Vikings are so low. So many variables.
10. Week 7: at Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons are going to be interesting to watch. If Kirk Cousins is healthy, the offense should be much improved from their 2023 unit. However, if something happens to Cousins, that could lead to Michael Penix Jr. playing back in Seattle, a player Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has the book on.
9. Week 9: vs Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are always a tough opponent and they will have an advantgefof being on 10 days rest coming into Lumen Field. The Rams look to be improved and the defense could end up giving the Seahawks fits.
8. Week 17: at Chicago Bears
This game is all about when. Caleb Williams could very well have secured Offensive Rookie of the Year by the time this game kicks off. Plus, Soldier Field is going to be brutal in terms of the weather, something that won't be good for Seattle.
7. Week 13: at New York Jets
The Jets with a healthy roster could be a really formidable opponent. Aaron Rodgers can elevate the Jets to a playoff spot and potentially more. They also could give the Seahawks run defense fits with Breece Hall.
6. Week 8: vs Buffalo Bills
It's never easy to play Josh Allen, even if he lost his top receiver and the Bills defense took personnel hits during the offseason.
5. Week 6: vs San Francisco 49ers
A divisional game against the Super Bowl runners up will be a tough ask. Last season wasn't too kind to the Seahawks against the 49ers and that could carry over in 2024 with the 49ers at full strength.
4. Week 11: at San Francisco 49ers
See above, but on the road.
3. Week 18: at Los Angeles Rams
The Rams aren't just a divisional opponent. they could keep the Seahawks out of the playoffs if they are within shouting distance. Pair that with the game being at SoFi Stadium and it could be a difficult one.
2. Week 4: at Detroit Lions
The Lions are one of the best teams in the National Football League and the Seahawks will have a difficult time on both sides of the ball. The only saving grace here is that the game is early in the season, but Ford Field will give the Lions a major advantage.
1. Week 15: vs Green Bay Packers
The Packers are one year removed from having an entire receiving corps either in their first or second season. With such a young team, the Packers look to be one of the more difficult teams in the league to face. It's also more difficult when you consider that Matt LaFleur is 15-0 in December. That could prove costly with the Seahawks potentially in the playoff hunt.