Seahawks Defense Approached Giants With 'Same Mindset' of Win Over Cardinals

At this point in the season, it feels safe for the Seattle Seahawks to officially shed the "fluke" label and move firmly into playoff contender status. With a 5-3 record, the sky's the limit for Seattle.

Of course, not many people saw this amount of success coming for them, but success has come all the same.

While the emergence of quarterback Geno Smith is rightfully garnering media attention, the defense has continued to evolve into a unit that looks like a Super Bowl-contending defense.

In the Seahawks' win over the Giants on Sunday the defense was especially dominant, holding the Giants to 13 points and only 225 yards of total offense. They stifled running back Saquon Barkley, only allowing him to rush for 53 yards and a single touchdown on 20 carries while holding quarterback Daniel Jones to 20 yards on six carries.

The Seahawks knew that shutting down New York's run game would stifle their offense, and they approached the game with that goal in mind said defensive end Shelby Harris said.

“There wasn’t really anywhere to go. Everybody up front, we kind of took the same mindset as the Arizona game," Harris said. "They really wanted to run the ball, but when it comes time to throw, Daniel Jones likes to get loose and scramble."

"Our biggest thing was to keep him in the pocket, don’t let him break any big runs, and don’t let him do anything to keep the drive going.”

No, the Seahawks' defense might not be at the level of their Super Bowl-winning defenses, but they are continuing to evolve as the season continues. If they can continue to get better, especially against some potent rushing attacks, then there's a real chance Seattle has a Super Bowl-contending defense.

