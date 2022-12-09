Seahawks vs. Panthers Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Seattle Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lumen Field to kick off a stretch of four of the next five games at home.

The Seahawks are fresh off a 27-23 road win over the injury-depleted Rams on Sunday. Wideout DK Metcalf caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Geno Smith with just 36 seconds to play, completing the Seahawks' late rally for the team's seventh win of the season.

The Panthers also won on Sunday, beating the Denver Broncos 23-10 in Charlotte behind quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold was seeing game action for the first time since Jan. 9, as Carolina kept its very modest playoff hopes alive.

Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman may have found a home in Carolina after the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey out west to the San Francisco 49ers. Foreman has rushed for at least 100 yards in four of his last six games. The journeyman running back has also scored four touchdowns and averaged 4.6 yards per carry in that span.

Geno Smith has proved many of his doubters wrong this season as he has redefined his ability to play quarterback in the NFL. With a win over the Panthers on Sunday, Smith can become the first quarterback in league history to start the year with 13 straight games with at least a 60 percent completion rate and a passer rating of 80 or higher. He's currently tied with Aaron Rodgers (2011) and Peyton Manning (2009) at 12.

WHAT: Carolina Panthers (4-8) at Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

WHERE: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington (68,740)

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, 1:25 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Carolina Panthers +4.5 (-118), Seattle Seahawks -4.5 (+100)

TOTAL: 44.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Panthers +165, Seahawks -200

