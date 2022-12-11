Seahawks WATCH: Tyler Lockett's Toe-Drag Touchdown Makes History vs. Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks' high-flying offense was off to a difficult start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, being held scoreless through the game's first 20 minutes.

But as has been a common trend throughout much of the season, quarterback Geno Smith and receiver Tyler Lockett came to the rescue.

Staring down a 17-0 deficit inside Lumen Field, Smith led a seven-play, 67-yard touchdown drive featuring a 38-yard explosive to receiver Marquise Goodwin and a 17-yard pass to Lockett to move inside the Carolina ten yard line before capping it off with a seven-yard touchdown toss to Lockett in the back corner of the endzone.

Not only did the catch help swing momentum in Seattle's favor, but it also sent Lockett into the team's history books, as the reception marks Lockett's sixth straight game with a receiving touchdown, the longest stretch in franchise history.

It's merely another milestone for Lockett, 30, who moved into second place all-time in receiving touchdowns for Seattle, besting Doug Baldwin's mark of 49. Lockett's grab against Carolina marked career touchdown No. 53, inching closer to Steve Largent's soaring 100 scores.

While the number seems lofty now, more plays - and stretches - like this one from Lockett could make the race that much closer, just like his reception did for the Seahawks.

