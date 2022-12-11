WATCH: DK Metcalf Pulls Seahawks Close with Touchdown vs. Panthers

After trailing the Carolina Panthers 17-0 early in the second quarter, the Seattle Seahawks have rallied to trail just 20-14 at halftime - in large part due to a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Geno Smith.

The first, a four-yard completion to receiver Tyler Lockett, cut the deficit to ten points, but a Panthers field goal extended the margin ... until Smith and the offense went to work in a two-minute drill.

Set up by a 50-yard kick return from Godwin Igwebuike, Smith led a nine-play, 46-yard touchdown drive featuring three third down conversions, the last of which a 12-yard bullet to All-Pro receiver DK Metcalf with just 16 seconds to play, cutting the Seahawks' deficit to 20-14.

The touchdown grab was Metcalf's third catch of the game, totaling 29 yards on a team-high six targets. It marked his sixth touchdown reception of the season and second in as many games.

As for the Seahawks, the play marked a key conversion, trimming the margin from two possessions to one, made especially important when considering they get the ball to start the second half.

After a disastrous start, Seattle is still in it - and will need more big plays for Smith and Metcalf to fully get over the hump.

