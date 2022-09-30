Seahawks vs. Lions Week 4 Preview: Shootout Looming?

The Seattle Seahawks travel to face the Detroit Lions in NFL Week 4 action on Sunday from FordField. After a season-opening win, the Seahawks have now dropped back-to-back games and are looking for their first road win of the season.

Seattle suffered a second-half collapse to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday while the Lions also look to rebound following their 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

For the Seahawks, Quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf have provided silver linings on the offensive side of the ball. Against Atlanta, Smith completed 32 of 44 passes attempted for 325 yards. Smith connected with Metcalf for an 18-yard touchdown. Through three games played, Smith has averaged a 100.8 passer rating with a 77.5 completion percentage.

For a chance to win, the Seahawks' offense must take advantage of a Detroit defense that allows an average of 408 yards per game.

Seattle has had a hard time slowing down opposing running games and is susceptible to allowing big plays. The Seahawks will be faced with a tough test vs. the Lions, who own the second-best offense (31.7 PPG) this season, only improving from week to week. Detroit boasts dangerous weapons like receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift.

"It's newness," Coach Pete Carroll said of the defensive shortcomings. "We have to clean things up and progress faster. There's no time. We have to get better now."

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (1-2) a Detroit Lions (1-2)

ODDS: Seattle is 6-point underdogs vs. the Lions.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PT

LOCATION: Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

TV/RADIO: FOX, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Carroll on Smith, who ranks 10th in quarterback rating so far this this season.

“You can see him. He can do things right," Carroll said. "He understands what’s going on. He is in command of it. He has the arm to throw all of the throws that we’re asking him to do. He is really poised about it.

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.