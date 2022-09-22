Seahawks a 'Bad' Team Yet? DK Metcalf Reveals When We Could Know

It's Week 3 of the NFL season, and overreactions are running amuck.

The Seattle Seahawks have felt both ends of this spectrum through two weeks of play. An emotional season-opening win against longtime Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos made many believe that the Seahawks could be a surprise this year.

But that was before an abysmal 27-7 loss last week at the San Francisco 49ers, a loss that seemed to shoot down any positive league-wide expectations for the Seahawks and incited some public "we're not that good" comments from the team.

However, with a 1-1 record, the Seahawks have a whole season to play for. Any presumptuous thoughts about the team aren't justified yet, but Seattle receiver DK Metcalf revealed when that could be the case.

"All the bad teams - a team really shows their true colors around Week 8," Metcalf said Wednesday. "I remember that's one thing Bobby (Wagner) told me my rookie year. We were about to go play the 49ers, just wait till Week 8 or 9 then teams will start showing their true colors."

The Seahawks have a clear choice in front of them. They can be apart of this select group of bad teams or turn things around in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

"We still got a long way to go until then," he said. "Still got some mistakes to clean up and we still have to find our identity as a team."

Despite a lost fumble, Metcalf had a promising performance in Week 1 against Denver, catching all of his team-high seven targets for 36 yards. The numbers weren't eye-popping, but he showed impressive and strong catch ability in traffic against Broncos All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain on a handful of occasions.

Metcalf had a similar stat line of four catches for 35 yards against the Niners. He, and the rest of the team, are clearly not living up to their self-made standards.

The Seahawks will have a chance to right their wrongs and prove they're on a positive path when they welcome the Falcons to Lumen Field on Sunday for a 1:25 p.m. P.T. kickoff.

