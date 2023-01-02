Go Lions Go! Seahawks' Playoff Chances Clearer After Win vs. Jets

The 12th Man will have to do some multi-tasking in Week 18 after the Seattle Seahawks got a clearer picture of their path to the playoffs following Sunday's games.

The 12th Man could be working a double shift in Week 18.

For the Seattle Seahawks to make a trip to the playoffs, the scenario is simple. But it's not as simple as it could've been.

Seattle kept its postseason hopes alive by securing a convincing 23-6 win over the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday. But not exactly everything went their way as action continued around the rest of the league in Week 17.

Now, it's fixing to be a mad dash for the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoffs, a battle that will be won by either the Seahawks, Detroit Lions or Green Bay Packers.

Seattle now needs to win over the Los Angeles Rams at home on Sunday. And depending on when each game for Week 18 is scheduled, the Seahawks could become the biggest Lions fans on the West Coast, as a Detroit win over the Packers and a Seattle win would put the 12th Man into the playoffs.

Detroit faces Green Bay in Week 18 and would need a win over the Packers and a Seattle loss to the Rams to sneak in. The Packers could simultaneously eliminate both the Seahawks and Lions with a win, as they are the only team of the three that controls its own destiny.

A strange scenario could see the Seahawks cheering for Detroit while the Lions cheer against Seattle. Of course, the timing of all this depends on when each game is scheduled which, at the conclusion of Sunday's late window of games, is still TBD.

Late-season playoff scenarios are quite the headache. But at least the Seahawks have done just enough to give themselves a realistic chance that isn't too complicated.

The Packers are currently riding a four-game winning streak, but fell 15-9 to the Lions in Week 9. A win for Detroit is clearly a possibility, but the Lions will have to take down Aaron Rodgers and company at Lambeau Field in order to give the Seahawks a chance.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

