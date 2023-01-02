Seahawks Still Alive: Seattle Stifles Jets to Stay in Playoff Hunt

The Seattle Seahawks eliminated the New York Jets while keeping their own postseason hopes alive in Sunday's win at Lumen Field.

The Seattle Seahawks were at one point the league's Cinderella before the slipper started to fall off amid just one win over a six-game stretch.



The New York Jets followed a similar story line after rising to a surprising 7-4 record by Week 12.

One team's dream of making it to the big dance had to give. And after a 23-6 win over the Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, the Seahawks kept their postseason hopes alive while simultaneously ending similar aspirations for New York.

Seattle (8-8) used a quick-footed start on the shoulders of a run game that has struggled as of late while leaning on a second-half shutout by the defense to comfortably seal a victory in a must-win game over the Jets (7-9).

Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III set the tone on the first play of the game with a 60-yard run that led to a touchdown from tight end Colby Parkinson a few plays later. Walker III finished with the second-best rushing yardage total of his career, as he posted 23 carries for 133 yards.

The Seattle defense - which held its opponent without an offensive touchdown for the second time this season - started hot early as well, as safety Quandre Diggs intercepted Jets quarterback Mike White on New York's first offensive possession. This led to a field goal from kicker Jason Myers and a 10-0 lead for the Seahawks.

The Jets responded with two field goals of their own in the first half, but Seattle continued to utilize its tight ends. Just called up from the practice squad on Saturday, tight end Tyler Mabry came away with a seven-yard score early in the second quarter.

The Seahawks offense wouldn't reach the end zone for the remainder of the game. But it was this quick start and solid play throughout from what has been a middling Seattle defense that allowed Myers to salt away the game with two more field goals in the second half, marking the only scores by either team in the final two quarters.

Seattle will now aim to jump into the postseason in Week 18, a one-week journey that starts with a win at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

