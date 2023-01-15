Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Forgettable Finish vs. 49ers Doesn't Erase Special Season

A turnover-laden second half in the season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers was the final impression sent by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith as he heads into free agency, but it shouldn't mar an otherwise brilliant season.

Through the first 30 minutes of Saturday afternoon's NFC Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith looked as if he was going to lead his team to an improbable road upset.

But over the final two quarters, Seattle fell apart, thanks in part to a defensive implosion and costly turnovers from Smith. After holding a 17-16 lead at halftime, the Seahawks (9-9) were outscored 25-6 in the second half, ultimately watching their season come to a close with a 41-23 defeat, their third loss this season to the 49ers (14-4).

Smith had a fine statistical outing, finishing 25 of 35 for 253 yards and two touchdowns - but made a pair of big mistakes in the second half, tossing an interception and fumbling deep inside 49ers territory.

Against a San Francisco team that has now won nine consecutive games, Smith had to be at his best ... and he simply wasn't when Seattle needed him the most.

But it shouldn't overshadow the incredible season that Smith put together.

After spending the last six years as a backup and being forced to win the starting job in training camp, Smith (like the Seahawks) had little outside expectations entering the campaign.

And yet, it never seemed to matter.

From the moment Smith beat former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the season opener and claimed that he didn't write back to his doubters, the 32-year-old seemed ready to prove this ninth professional season would be different than the others ... and by all accounts, it was.

Smith led the NFL in completion percentage at 69.8 percent while ranking eighth in attempts. He was one of four quarterbacks league-wide to throw at least 30 touchdowns and posted 4,282 passing yards, good for eighth most.

When the Seahawks played a pair of playoff elimination games to close the regular season, Smith showed no fear and made big throws when he needed to. He was the fiery leader Seattle wants under center and backed it up with a top-10 year, statistically.

All the way through tossing a touchdown pass right into star receiver DK Metcalf's bucket in the first half, it was a special year for Smith ... and the mistakes that were made over the final 30 minutes do little to smear that.

Smith, a free agent-to-be, is expected to be back in Seattle next year, almost certainly on a much larger contract - which accurately reflects the level of play he reached during this campaign, as opposed to the lasting image left on the field at Levi's Stadium.

And while it wasn't the playoff debut Smith wanted or needed to have, it was only right that he had the opportunity to finish a magical season under the spotlight.

