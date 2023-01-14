Seahawks in Early 3-0 Hole vs. 49ers: 1Q Live Wild Card Game Updates

The Seahawks and 49ers plays at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA in the first game of the NFL's Super Wild Card weekend on Saturday. All Seahawks has your live game updates.

The Seattle Seahawks head south to California on Saturday for a Super Wild Card weekend matchup with division rival San Francisco at Levi's Stadium.

Seattle is hoping to win its first postseason game since 2019 and to survive the Wild Card round for the first time since the 2014 season.

The Seahawks have enjoyed a tremendous run from quarterback Geno Smith, who coach Pete Carroll named the starter ahead of Week 1, after trading away the face of the franchise in Russell Wilson in the offseason.

As unlikely as this playoff appearance might seem for Seattle, Smith thinks they've earned it.

"I would say it's not a fairy tale," Smith said. "I'd say it's very much reality, and where we are as a team is that we've been working hard. We put a lot of good stuff on tape as a team. I think we've came a long way since the beginning of the season, since training camp and OTAs, and it's all just a result of the hard work and all the repetition that everyone has put in.

"For us that's what it's about, sticking to the process, staying focused on the process, and making sure that's the main focus and everything else will take care of itself."

Live in-game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: 49ers 3, Seahawks 0

The Seahawks will possess the ball to start the game and will begin the drive from their own 19 yard line.

Kenneth Walker starts the game with a nine yard gain and a one yard loss for a 3rd and 2 from the 28. Geno Smith is sacked for a loss of 10 to bring up a punting situation.

After gaining nine yards on first down, it turns into the three-and-out.

The Dickson punt goes 46 yards to the SF 36 where it's fair caught by McCloud.

Brock Purdy passes deep down the left side incomplete to Samuel, then finds Aiyuk for 19 yards to the SEA 45.

Samuel runs left end for 22 yards to the SEA 23 for a first down.

Timeout #1 by SF at 11:12 as they play clock was nearing zeros.

On 1st and 10, Purdy passes incomplete deep down the left side in the end zone for Jennings. Great coverage by SEA's Woolen. Samuel runs on second down for seven yards to the SEA 16 and a 3rd and 3 upcoming. Purdy misses Jennings in the middle of the field for a 4th and 3.

FIELD GOAL 49ERS: Gould is good from 34 yards for a 3-0 SF lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 48 yards in seven plays and took 2:22 off the clock.

