Skip to main content

Seahawks Critics 'Eating Their Words' During QB Geno Smith 'Revenge Tour'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith ranks near the top of the league in multiple passing statistics this season.

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, it was a foregone conclusion to many outside of the organization that Seattle would take a top-quarterback talent in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and others have constantly been mentioned in the same sentence as the Seahawks.

However, that may no longer be the case, as quarterback Geno Smith has far exceeded expectations, while providing Seattle with its possible quarterback of the future.

Smith has the No. 1 completion percentage among all starting quarterbacks this season (73.5 per cent), ranks No, 3 in passer rating (107.7) and has the Seahawks as the NFC West leaders after seven weeks. 

"Geno (Smith) is showing them right now and a lot of people are eating their words," Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs recently said. "It would've been a revenge tour if it was myself. I'm going to just be honest with you."

"Revenge tour" may be the perfect way to describe it, as Smith started the season off defeating Wilson and the Broncos 17-16 in Week 1.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They wrote me off. but I ain't write back though," Smith famously said after that win.

Now, Smith looks ahead to his toughest challenge yet, as his Seahawks will face off against the 6-1 New York Giants on Sunday ... just another stop on his ongoing "revenge tour." ... and maybe a stop of the talk of Seattle needing more help at QB.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

142305
Seahawks News

'Bright Future': Why Seahawks Rookie S Joey Blount is Making Positive Impression

By Daniel Flick
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant (8) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Seahawks News

Seahawks Rookie Coby Bryant ‘Just Getting Warmed Up,’ Says Coach Pete Carroll

By Zach Dimmitt
Nov 1, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) return to the locker room following a 37-27 victory against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks News

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Game-Time Decisions in Seahawks vs. Giants

By Corbin K. Smith
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Giants Week 8: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
Marquise Goodwin
Seahawks News

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs: WR Marquise Goodwin Has 'Always Been A Playmaker'

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19290275 (1)
Seahawks News

Aggressive Mode: Quinton Jefferson Details How Seahawks Fixed Struggling Defense

By Corbin K. Smith
jones barkley
Seahawks News

Giants at Seahawks: 'Most Explosive Test' vs. Saquon Barkley In Week 8

By Logan Macdonald
Tre Brown
Seahawks News

Returning From Injury, Seahawks Banking on Tre Brown Further Bolstering Talented Secondary

By Corbin K. Smith