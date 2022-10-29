Seahawks Critics 'Eating Their Words' During QB Geno Smith 'Revenge Tour'

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, it was a foregone conclusion to many outside of the organization that Seattle would take a top-quarterback talent in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and others have constantly been mentioned in the same sentence as the Seahawks.

However, that may no longer be the case, as quarterback Geno Smith has far exceeded expectations, while providing Seattle with its possible quarterback of the future.

Smith has the No. 1 completion percentage among all starting quarterbacks this season (73.5 per cent), ranks No, 3 in passer rating (107.7) and has the Seahawks as the NFC West leaders after seven weeks.

"Geno (Smith) is showing them right now and a lot of people are eating their words," Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs recently said. "It would've been a revenge tour if it was myself. I'm going to just be honest with you."

"Revenge tour" may be the perfect way to describe it, as Smith started the season off defeating Wilson and the Broncos 17-16 in Week 1.

"They wrote me off. but I ain't write back though," Smith famously said after that win.

Now, Smith looks ahead to his toughest challenge yet, as his Seahawks will face off against the 6-1 New York Giants on Sunday ... just another stop on his ongoing "revenge tour." ... and maybe a stop of the talk of Seattle needing more help at QB.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.