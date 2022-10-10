Many fans and media have assumed the Seattle Seahawks will be taking a top quarterback talent in next year's NFL Draft ever since the team traded away Russell Wilson.

Currently, Seattle is projected to be taking a top quarterback talent like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud in most 2023 NFL Draft mock drafts.

However, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is showing week-by-week how things could change come next spring.

Smith currently leads all starting quarterbacks in completion percentage with an absurd 75.2 percent completion percentage on the season. The next best is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at 69.8 percent, a large five percent lead for Smith.

Additionally, Smith has the highest passer rating among all NFL starting quarterbacks this season with a 113.2 rating. For context, Tom Brady has a career passer rating of 97.6. Not to say that Smith has ascended beyond the level of perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time, but what he's doing in Seattle is nothing short of miraculous.

Smith is excelling against elite competition as well, as went 16 of 25 for 268 yards and three touchdowns against the imposing New Orleans Saints defense on Sunday. The Saints have allowed just a 59 percent completion percentage this season, good for sixth-best league-wide.

However, Smith completed 64 percent of passes on Sunday. Additionally, New Orleans had allowed just three passing touchdowns total through the first four weeks of the season ... Smith just threw for three against them in Week 5 alone.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

In an unexpected turn of events, Seattle seems to have found their quarterback of the future with Smith.

Those who have dreamt of Young or Stroud under center for the Seahawks should temper their expectations. With each and every week, Smith is showing that he might just be the man for the job.

