The Seattle Seahawks playoff hopes are shaken after Saturday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

If last week's upset at the hands of the Panthers wasn't bad enough, the Seattle Seahawks' loss 24-10 on Saturday at the Kansas City Chiefs has made the playoffs all but a pipe dream for Pete Carroll and company.

The Seattle offense was a mess and showed up too late to the party.

As coach Pete Carroll said in his evaluation of the three phases: "It's everything.''

The defense, despite fighting its guts out in minus-10-degree weather, was unable to hold serve against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs while the offense got itself together.

Without Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks' offense was predictable and easy to defend.

Yes, DK Metcalf had a nice day with seven catches for 81 yards. And yes, Kenneth Walker III finally got back on track with 107 yards on 26 carries.

Unfortunately, the majority of that happened after the Chiefs had already 'parked the bus' with the game in hand.

So what happens now? Well, if the Seahawks want to make the playoffs, they only have one reasonable option: Cheer for their division rival, and already playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers to take down the Washington Commanders, who now sit one game ahead of the Seahawks heading into the late afternoon slate of games.

Should the Commanders win against the 49ers, the Seahawks' road becomes even more precarious.

Buf for now, Seattle will begin preparation for their Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets at Lumen Field, while the Seahawk fans change into their red and gold outfits. ... and while Geno Smith and Pete Carroll and company get to work on ... "everything.''

