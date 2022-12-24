Seahawks vs. Chiefs: Live In-Game Updates

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Kansas City Chiefs in frigid temperatures for a Christmas Eve matchup at Arrowhead.

The Seattle Seahawks visit the Kansas City Chiefs for a Christmas Eve matchup Saturday at Arrowhead with sights set on keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The Seahawks (7-7) will have to try and pull off the upset in freezing temperatures over a Chiefs team (11-3) that could potentially jump into first place in the AFC with a win.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will present the biggest of challenges for a Seahawks defense that has struggled recently.

"You can't rest," Carroll said of facing Mahomes. "Unique plays are available to him. It’s remarkable to watch.”

Mahomes, arguably the MVP front-runner, is leading the league in passing touchdowns (35), passing yards (4,496) and passing yards per game (321.1) this season. He's playing the position at a different level, something that can be seen through his numbers and play style.

Mahomes will be getting set to face the Seahawks for just the second time as a starter in his six-year career. His first-career meeting with Seattle came in 2018, a matchup that will be nearly four years to the date of Saturday's meeting. The Seahawks won 38-31 in front of the 12th Man, but Mahomes still managed to go 23 of 40 passing for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

The Seahawks clinched a 2018 playoff berth with that win. Now four years later, they'll look to keep postseason hopes alive while attempting to not be hypnotized by Mahomes and company.

Live games updates will appear below at kickoff:

