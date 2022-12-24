Seahawks in Big Hole vs. Chiefs at Halftime

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves in quite the bind heading into the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks found themselves in a must-win situation heading into their Saturday matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

But unfortunately for Seattle, after one half of play, that win is looking harder and harder to imagine, with Kansas City holding a convincing 17-3 lead heading into the locker room at halftime.

For Seattle, a lack of offensive consistency has been the main issue, with the Seahawks totaling a mere 98 yards through the first 30 minutes.

And whether it be on the ground or through the air, Seattle has found little room to operate.

In the running game, rookie sensation Kenneth Walker has been held in check for the fifth week in a row, rushing for just 16 yards on nine carries, with a long of six yards.

In the passing game, the Seahawks' shortcomings without Tyler Lockett in the lineup have been magnified, at least until the final drive of the first half.

Thus far, Geno Smith has thrown for 81 yards on 10 of 18 competitions, while DK Metcalf has been the lone receiver with meaningful production with six yards on 71 catches.

Laquon Treadwell is the only other Seattle wide receiver with a reception through the first half.

On the other end of the field, the Chiefs have nearly doubled Seattle's output offensively, totaling 181 yards through the first two quarters, while superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes has tossed a pair of touchdown passes.

The Seahawks will start the second half on offense, hoping to find a way to get things going.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.