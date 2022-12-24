Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

DEC 24 HOMER QUESTIONABLE Seattle Seahawks backup running Travis Homer is questionable to return vs. the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon with an ankle injury.

Homer's injury occurred in the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium, with the Seahawks trailing 7-0.

DeeJay Dallas will fill in for Homer as the No. 2 running back until Homer is able to return.

DEC 21 FOUR TO PRO BOWL The Seattle Seahawks will be represented in the 2023 Pro Bowl by four players, the NFL announced. Quandre Diggs and Jason Myers will be going back, and a pair of first-timers - the vet QB Geno Smith and the rookie corner Tariq Woolen - will be joining them.

DEC 21 FRANCO PASSES AWAY Franco Harris, the former Steelers all-time great who finished his Hall of Fame career with the Seahawks, has passed away at the age of 72.

Harris, the running back known in the football world for “The Immaculate Reception,'' was part of four Steelers Super Bowl winners. Harris played 13 years in the NFL – 12 with the Steelers and one with the Seahawks in 1984 before the nine-time Pro Bowler retired.

Harris' death comes on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the play that marked Pittsburgh jump to title contention NFL’s elite and just before this weekend's plan to retire his No. 32 during a ceremony at halftime of the Steelers game against the Las Vegas Raiders - the same team he victimized with the wild carom-catch for a winning TD in a playoff game against Oakland in 1972.

DEC 20 TREADWELL SIGNED

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has been elevated from the practice squad to the Seahawks roster three times this season, meaning a decision is due: Call him up again and he's eventually subjected to waivers. Or ...

Sign Treadwell to the active roster, which ESPN reports is now in the works on Tuesday.