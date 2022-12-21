Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Seahawks: 'You Can't Rest'

Headed into Week 16 having lost four of their last five games, the Seattle Seahawks will now get the pleasure of trying to figure out how to slow down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

At a time when the Seattle Seahawks need wins the most, the tests just keep getting tougher.

A reeling Seattle defense will have to find answers for star quarterback and MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes on Saturday when the Seahawks (7-7) travel to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) for a Christmas Eve matchup.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll marveled at Mahomes' unique ability on Tuesday, something that could prove to be difficult for a Seahawks defense that is allowing the fourth-most points per contest (25.4) this season.

But to Carroll, the solution is simple. Executing it now becomes the hardest part.

"You can't rest," Carroll said of facing Mahomes. "Unique plays are available to him. It’s remarkable to watch.”

Mahomes, arguably the MVP front-runner, is leading the league in passing touchdowns (35), passing yards (4,496) and passing yards per game (321.1) this season. He's playing the position at a different level, something that can be seen through his numbers and play style.



Mahomes has built a reputation for performing some unorthodox, yet incredibly impressive throws when under duress. Safe to say Carroll has taken notice.

"When they talk about the different ways he can get rid of the football, it really does come into play for him," Carroll said. " ... Everything is available. He can be going this way and put it back over there and throw across his body, the no looks, and all that kind of fun stuff, but it’s really his overall awareness."

Mahomes will be getting set to face the Seahawks for just the second time as a starter in his six-year career. His first-career meeting with Seattle came in 2018, a matchup that will be nearly four years to the date of Saturday's meeting. The Seahawks won 38-31 in front of the 12th Man, but Mahomes still managed to go 23 of 40 passing for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

The Seahawks clinched a 2018 playoff berth with that win. Now four years later, they'll look to keep postseason hopes alive while attempting to not be hypnotized by Mahomes and company.

“It’s really cool to watch the guy play," Carroll said.

Kickoff at GEHA Field is set for 10 a.m. PT on Saturday.

