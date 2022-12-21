Seahawks QB Geno Smith Has a 'Perfect' Part to His Game, Says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has continued to take notice of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who is more than capable of carving up a Chiefs defense that has had trouble defending two of the worst offenses in the league the past two weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is admiring the little things about Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith ahead of their head-to-head battle at Arrowhead on Christmas Eve Saturday.

It's Smith's "perfect" and consistent spiral that has caught the eyes of a quarterback genius like Mahomes, who is set to face Smith for the first time as starters on Saturday. Smith was the backup to legendary San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers during just one season of suiting up against the Chiefs in the AFC West in 2018.

"First off, every throw he throws is like a perfect spiral," Mahomes said. "I know that gets taken for granted in this league, but I mean he throws a perfect spiral every throw."

Smith's smooth spiral has led him to become arguably the league's most efficient passer in his first full season as a starter in Seattle this year. He leads the league in completion percentage (71.4 percent), even more impressive considering he's thrown the ball at a high clip with the ninth-most pass attempts (472) this season.

Mahomes' passing efficiency (67.4) is still elite at sixth in the league, but he's behind Smith by a solid margin. Still, Mahomes, the potential MVP front-runner, is leading the league in passing touchdowns (35) and passing yards (4,496) this season, as a bit of an efficiency drawback is likely something he can live with.

But he's continued to take notice of Smith, who is more than capable of carving up a Chiefs defense that has had trouble defending two of the worst offenses in the league the past two weeks.

"He's able to get those receivers going and take the shots when they're there but (also) take underneath," Mahomes said. "Geno's done a great job of taking advantage of what's there and that's why he's had such a great season."



The Seahawks (7-7) will look to keep their playoff hopes alive against a Chiefs team (11-3) that is jostling for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Kickoff at GEHA Field is set for 10 a.m. PT on Saturday.

