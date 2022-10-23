Skip to main content

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ruled Out vs. Chargers With Knee Injury

Off to an otherwise great start building a 17-point lead in the first quarter, the Seattle Seahawks will be without DK Metcalf for the remainder of the game after exiting the field on a cart.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - While fans hoped DK Metcalf was leaving the field on a medical cart for another bathroom break, the Seahawks unfortunately find themselves in a far crappier situation.

Moments after failing to catch a second-down throw in the end zone from quarterback Geno Smith, Metcalf could be seen smiling and nodding while departing the field. However, Seattle immediately ruled him out with a knee injury, ending his afternoon and creating questions about the significance of the injury moving forward.

It remains unknown whether Metcalf suffered the injury on the aforementioned dropped pass or on an earlier play, but he remained on the field for the ensuing third down before departing.

Without Metcalf available, the Seahawks will need Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge to step up in his absence. Goodwin already caught a 20-yard touchdown from Smith in the first quarter and has two receptions for 42 yards in the game, while Eskridge has yet to record a reception.

As more details become available on Metcalf's injury, updates will be provided here.

