"Brock Purdy did a really good job of staying alive. We chased him all over the place. He's not noted for being the greatest scrambler but he looked like Fran Tarkenton out there today." - Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Brock Purdy, the end-of-the-NFL Draft rookie, is doing all sorts of surprising things in leading the San Francisco 49ers on a possible Super Bowl run.

But after the Niners' 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's Wild Card playoff matchup, Seattle coach Pete Carroll admitted the kid offered a surprise on another level.

"Brock Purdy did a really good job of staying alive. I don't know why we couldn't sack the guy," Carroll said of the seventh-round pick, who completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and one rushing score. "We chased him all over the place. He's not noted for being the greatest scrambler but he looked like Fran Tarkenton out there today."

Tarkenton, of course, is the legendary 1960's and '70's Minnesota Vikings QB who helped originate the idea of the mobile, "scrambling'' quarterback.

Purdy is not supposed to have that level of elusiveness.

Of course, he's not supposed to have done any of these thing.s

Said teammate Deebo Samuel, who scored a 74-yard touchdown as part of the Niners stepping on the gas in the second half: "It's great to see the things he's doing back there. You think he's sacked, and his 'slithery-ness' of getting out of stuff ...

"It works, so as long as Brock's doing his thing, we going to ride with him."

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy's scrambling makes him "nervous" at times ... which is exactly what Vikings coaches initially said about Tarkenton ... before he led Minnesota to three Super Bowl appearances over the course of a decade.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.