Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III: Future of Franchise?

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 63 yards, while scoring one touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks in their Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

While it was not the ending for which ‘12s’ had hoped, the future remains bright in the Pacific Northwest for the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle’s season came to an end in Santa Clara, Calif. on Saturday after a 41-23 Wild Card round loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

The Seahawks kept it close for most of three quarters before Niners defensive end Charles Omenihu strip sacked quarterback Geno Smith late in the third quarter to stall a promising Seattle red zone drive.

Despite the loss, the Seahawks are heading into 2023 with a great deal of optimism from standout performances from Smith, as well as rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.

Walker was drafted in the second round with the 41st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft from Michigan State. Ironically, he made his NFL debut in Seattle’s 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 2. In perhaps a harbinger of things to come, Walker had his standout moment of the season to date against the New Orleans Saints with a 69-yard rushing touchdown in the 32-39 loss in Week 5.

During that same game, Seahawks lead back Rachaad Penny suffered a broken fibula. After Penny was placed on season-ending injured reserve, Walker ascended to the top spot in the depth chart. The 22-year-Los performed admirably in the role, earning NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for October.

In his season-swan song, Walker carried the ball 15 times against San Francisco for 63 yards and a touchdown. He also caught his only target for three yards. While those numbers may not leap off the page, they do serve as the icing on the cake of an impressive rookie season.

Facing arguably the best run defense in the league, Walker held his own while earning his first career postseason touchdown. The ex-Spartan showed his speed and tenacity in sprinting toward the right pylon untouched for a seven-yard touchdown to cut San Francisco’s lead to 10-7.

Walker’s playoff effort capped a rookie season in which he compiled 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground Perhaps the most impressive aspect of his performance is that he was able to amass such impressive numbers despite not taking over the starting role until Week 6.

Ultimately, Seahawks fans have every reason to be optimistic about the team’s ground game moving forward. Walker should begin 2023 as the team’s No. 1 back, even if Penny returns for another season in Seattle.

Regardless, Walker has earned the opportunity to set his own destiny as the Seahawks look to build upon the promising foundation they set in 2022.

