Seahawks TE Noah Fant Talks Overseas Battle vs. Bucs, Big Catch at Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant isn't too fond of long plane rides. But he'll have to endure about a 15-hour flight to Munich, Germany as Seattle gets set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers overseas Sunday.

"I'm not a huge fan of flying that long, but it'll be good," Fant said. "I've never been across the water, I'm definitely looking forward to that and the scenery seems like it's gonna be really cool there."

Fant is coming off his best game as Seahawk following Sunday's 31-21 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. Along with posting five catches for 96 yards, it was his 51-yard catch-and-run with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter that helped ice the game as Seattle built a double-digit lead a few plays later.

In a tight end room that has also seen steady contributions from Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson, Fant made sure to give credit to Parkinson for allowing him to spring free on the big gain.

"Yeah it's amazing," Fant said. "Colby didn't get enough credit for the block he gave me ... for me to be able to cut inside. That was an electric play for sure."



In order to beat legendary quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs, Fant will need to keep up his connection with quarterback Geno Smith against a Tampa Bay defense that is allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards per game (187.8) this season.

Seattle (6-3) aims for a fifth straight win when things get kicked off at Allianz Stadium on Sunday against the Bucs (4-5) at 6:30 a.m. PT.

