When the Seattle Seahawks season started, most observers' expectations were low, with several analysts and media outlets coming to the conclusion that they would rebuild and try again in 2023.

After all, when you trade away a franchise quarterback and name a starting quarterback who, until that point had struggled as a starter early in his career, it doesn't seem like you're destined to be a huge success.

The critics were wrong.

After a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks have firmly entrenched themselves as playoff contenders in the NFC. However, they are more than just playoff contenders, as Football Outsiders lists the Seahawks as the sixth-most-likely team to win the Super Bowl this season.

With a 6-3 record and a first place spot in the NFC West, Seattle has easily dispelled the notion that it wouldn't compete this season. Now, coach Pete Carroll's guys ready to make a playoff run, and with how sound they look on both sides of the ball, contention seems doable.

A resurgent season from quarterback Geno Smith, who is playing at an MVP level, paired with the dynamic receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, has rejuvenated the Seattle passing attack. Meanwhile, rookie phenom running back Kenneth Walker III has shown an ability to wear teams down on the ground and keep defenses honest.

As for the defense? The Seahawks - with "sudden swagger'' - say there is a playoff-team-like turnaround there.

There's no guarantee that the Seahawks can make a true run at the Super Bowl. What is guaranteed? The critics are being forced to reevaluate what these Seattle Seahawks might accomplish.

