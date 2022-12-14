Seahawks RB Ken Walker III IN vs 49ers; Deebo Samuel OUT

The Seahawks look to be getting their star rookie running back Ken Walker back in the lineup on Thursday night vs. the 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks fans got excellent news on Wednesday, with star rookie running back Kenneth Walker III reportedly set to return on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field.

Walker missed last week's game for Seattle with a foot injury, along with backup running back Deejay Dallas, who had an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will be without wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Thursday, after he suffered ankle and knee injuries against the Buccaneers in Week 14.

Samuel is reportedly out for three weeks.

Per Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Walker has been doing workouts with the Seahawks rehab team in recent days.

Without Walker and Dallas, Seattle once again was stifled on the ground against Carolina.

Away from Geno Smith's 20 yards on three scrambles, the team produced a paltry 26 rushing yards from running backs and receivers on 11 carries, finishing with less than 70 total rushing yards for the third time in their past four games.

In his Rookie campaign, Walker has 138 carries for 649 yards and nine touchdowns, to go along with 116 yards receiving on 19 catches.

The Seahawks and 49ers will kick off at 7:15 on Thursday night.

