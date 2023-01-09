'We're Tough to Play Against!' - But Seahawks 10-Point Underdogs In Playoffs at 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks are going to the playoffs after a thrilling overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. ... and some help.

"Thank you, Lions!'' reads the Seattle Seahawks' social media post.

Which is lovely. But now the Seahawks have a chance to give themselves some more well-earned credit ... even with a monumental playoff challenge ahead.

The goals for Sunday were clear: beat the Los Angeles Rams at home before sitting back and (hopefully) watching the Detroit Lions take down the Green Bay Packers.

Done.

And done.

Said coach Pete Carroll of how 9-8 Seattle has developed as a team, even as the 13-4 Niners are favored by 10 in the Wild Card round on Saturday: "Yet here we are now, and we're ready to go. We're going to be tough to play against right now. Our guys are going to be ready to go."

Seattle lost twice this season to the Niners -- 27-7 in Week 2 and 21-13 in Week 15. And that is a story going forward. But Sunday merits review as well.

The Seahawks came away with a thrilling 19-16 overtime win over the Rams on Sunday ... and got the result they wanted from the Lions-Packers game - an elimination of Green Bay - to find out that they'll be heading to the postseason.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passed Russell Wilson to become the franchise's single-season passing leader, but tossed an interception to Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the first play of the game.

This began what was a first-half field-goal fest between both teams, as the game was tied 6-6 headed into the closing minutes of the second quarter.

But Rams receiver Tutu Atwell took an end-around and rushed 11 yards for the touchdown with 39 seconds left, as LA headed into the locker room with a 13-6 lead.

Lumen Field finally came alive when receiver Tyler Lockett, who has been battling injuries as of late, pulled through when the team needed him most. He got free behind the secondary for a signature down-field touchdown, as his 36-yard score tied the game at 13-13 in the third quarter.

LA responded with a field goal, but Seattle didn't have a similar answer. Smith unintentionally connected with Ramsey for another interception on the ensuing drive as he looked downfield for receiver DK Metcalf.

Luckily for the Seahawks' playoff hopes, this critical mistake wasn't capitalized on by the Rams. The two teams then traded punts on three consecutive drives to begin the fourth quarter.

Needing a score of any kind, the Seahawks got all the way down to the goal line on a 16-play drive, but Kenneth Walker III was stuffed multiple times as Seattle settled for a game-tying field goal to make it a 16-16 game.

An ensuing LA three-and-out gave the Seahawks life and the ball.

Everything was falling perfectly in Seattle's lap after Smith had a 25-yard run that got additional yardage added after Ramsey delivered a late hit out of bound on Smith.

But Myers, who has been steady all season, had his potential game-winning 46-yard field goal doink off the right crossbar. To overtime we went.

Seattle won the toss but went three-and-out. On the ensuing Rams drive, the 12th Man had to watch as the Seahawks' playoff hopes hung in the air - literally - as Baker Mayfield unloaded a deep shot to receiver Van Jefferson, who had appeared to be wide open at first.

But Seattle safety Quandre Diggs came out of nowhere to save the day and secure the interception.

Eight plays later, Myers got his shot at redemption and nailed it, as his 32-yard field goal gave Seattle the must-have win.

Then it became, "Go, Lions, Go!"

And now it's, "Go to the Playoffs, Seahawks, Go!''

