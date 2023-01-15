'It Pissed Us Off!' 49ers Reveal Ankle-Twist Motivation in Beating Seahawks: Wild Card LIVE Game Log

“Why would you ever wanna piss off Deebo?” George Kittle said the 49ers got angry after Johnathan Abram twisted Samuel's ankle - and that the anger helped fuel their playoff win over the Seahawks.

The Seattle Seahawks headed south to California on Saturday for a Super Wild Card weekend matchup with division rival San Francisco at Levi's Stadium. ... and while Seattle was hoping to win its first postseason game since 2019 and to survive the Wild Card round for the first time since the 2014 season. ...

It didn't happen.

"We just love beating them,'' said Brandon Aiyuk after the Seahawks' 41-23 season-ending loss ... a loss that the Niners said was impacted by a bit of nasty Seahawks business.

“Why would you ever wanna piss off Deebo?” George Kittle said the 49ers got angry after Johnathan Abram twisted Samuel's ankle - and that the anger helped fuel their playoff win over the Seahawks.

Agreed Niners coach Kyle Shanahan: “I think that pissed a lot of people off. I think that pissed our team off and I think you could feel our team react to that.”

What was all the fuss about? This ...

Now, how did it all unfold? Follow along ...

The Seahawks have enjoyed a tremendous run from quarterback Geno Smith, who coach Pete Carroll named the starter ahead of Week 1, after trading away the face of the franchise in Russell Wilson in the offseason.

As unlikely as this playoff appearance might seem for Seattle, Smith thinks they've earned it.

"I would say it's not a fairy tale," Smith said. "I'd say it's very much reality, and where we are as a team is that we've been working hard. We put a lot of good stuff on tape as a team. I think we've came a long way since the beginning of the season, since training camp and OTAs, and it's all just a result of the hard work and all the repetition that everyone has put in.

"For us that's what it's about, sticking to the process, staying focused on the process, and making sure that's the main focus and everything else will take care of itself."

Live in-game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: 49ers 10, Seahawks 0

The Seahawks will possess the ball to start the game and will begin the drive from their own 19 yard line.

Kenneth Walker starts the game with a nine yard gain and a one yard loss for a 3rd and 2 from the 28. Geno Smith is sacked for a loss of 10 to bring up a punting situation.

After gaining nine yards on first down, it turns into the three-and-out.

The Dickson punt goes 46 yards to the SF 36 where it's fair caught by McCloud.

Brock Purdy passes deep down the left side incomplete to Samuel, then finds Aiyuk for 19 yards to the SEA 45.

Samuel runs left end for 22 yards to the SEA 23 for a first down.

Timeout #1 by SF at 11:12 as the play clock was nearing zeros.

On 1st and 10, Purdy passes incomplete deep down the left side in the end zone for Jennings. Great coverage by SEA's Woolen. Samuel runs on second down for seven yards to the SEA 16 and a 3rd and 3 upcoming. Purdy misses Jennings in the middle of the field for a 4th and 3.

FIELD GOAL 49ERS: Gould is good from 34 yards for a 3-0 SF lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 48 yards in seven plays and took 2:22 off the clock.

Gould kicks off 64 yards to the SEA 1, and returned 37 yards to the SEA 38 by Igwebuike.

Walker runs up the middle for four, then Smith hits Metcalf in the left flat, pushed OB at the SEA 46 for a 3rd and 2. Smith runs for a loss of one yard for another three-and-out and a 4th and 3.

The Dickson punt goes 40 yards to the SF 15, fair caught by McCloud.

Christian McCaffrey runs off left tackle for 68 yards and is pushed OB at the SEA 17.

Elijah Mitchell is dropped in the backfield for a loss of three, then Purdy hits Mitchell across the middle for 18 and a 1st and Goal from the SEA 2.

Mitchell runs off left guard and loses a yard.

TOUCHDOWN 49ERS: Purdy passes short right to McCaffrey who is standing all alone at the five yard line and strolls into the end zone for the touchdown. The Gould extra point is good for a 10-0 49ers lead with 5:11 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 85 yards in five plays and took 2:51 off the clock.

The Gould kickoff goes 65 yards to the goalline. It's returned 22 yards to the SEA 22 by Igwebuike. First down Seattle.

Walker runs up the middle for five, then Smith misses Metcalf deep down the middle of the field incomplete for a 3rd and 5. Smith hits Metcalf for 12 yards and a first down.

Smith passes short left to Lockett for seven, SF-D.Greenlaw was injured during the play. Walker runs for four and a new set of downs.

Walker runs for six then Smith scrambles for 11 to extend the drive.

Dallas runs up the middle for two, Smith throws short right to Parkinson who runs OB at the SF 27, then Smith hits Lockett for a first down at the SF 21.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Seahawks 17, 49ers 16

Direct snap to Dallas and he goes seven yards, Walker runs for two more for a 3rd and 1. SF-C.Omenihu was injured during the play. Direct snap to Walker who runs for five and a 1st and Goal from the SF 7.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Walker runs off left end for seven yards and a touchdown. The Myers XP is good for a 10-7 49ers lead with 13:14 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 78 yards in 14 plays and took 6:57 of the clock.

The Myers kickoff goes to the end zone for a touchback.

On first down, Purdy finds Aiyuk for 23 yards to the SF 48.

McCaffrey runs off left tackle for a loss of two yards, then Purdy scrambles off left end for 13 yards to the SEA 41.

Purdy throws incomplete deep down the middle for Aiyuk, then finds Kittle for 14 yards to extend the drive at the SEA 27. SEA-D.Taylor was injured during the play.

Purdy passes short right to McCaffrey who gains 14 yards to the SEA 13.

McCaffrey runs off right tackle for a gain of one, then Brock Purdy is sacked for a loss of eight yards for a 3rd and 17 upcoming. McCaffrey runs off left end and is pushed OB at the SEA 5 for a gain of 15.

FIELD GOAL 49ERS: Gould is good from 33 for a 13-7 SF lead with 7:41 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 60 yards in 10 plays and took 5:33 off the clock.

The Gould kick goes 63 yards to the SEA 2, returned by Igwebuike for 27 yards to the SEA 29.

Smith passes short on the right side to Walker, and pushed OB at the SEA 32 for a gain of three. Smith then finds Fant short on the right side for a gain of 11, and pushed OB at the SF 49 for a gain of 11.

Walker runs off left end for a gain of eight to the SF 49, then runs right tackle for a loss of one and a 3rd and 3 upcoming.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith passes deep down the left side for Metcalf for a touchdown. Myers extra point is good for a 14-13 Seahawks lead with 5:01 left in the half. Metcalf beat Ward on a simple go route. The scoring drive goes 71 yards in five plays and took 2:40 off the clock.

The Myers kick goes into the end zone for a touchback.

Purdy hits Samuel for a gain of seven, then McCaffrey runs for no gain for a 3rd and 3. Purdy misses Samuel across the middle incomplete. That's the first three-and-out for SF in the game.

On 4th and 3 in punt formation, SF-T.Moore, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at SF 32.

The Mishnowsky punt goes 57 yards to the SEA 16 and is returned for no gain by Dallas at the SEA 16 with 3:35 left in the half.

Walker runs for four yards, then Smith finds Metcalf who is pushed OB for seven more and a new set of downs here late in the first half.

Walker runs for two off right guard.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

Dallas runs off right tackle and is stuffed at the line, and on 3rd and 8, Dallas runs again and is stopped for no gain.

Timeout #2 by SF at 1:15

The Dickson punt goes 49 yards to the SF 23, fair caught by McCloud.

Purdy finds Aiyuk deep down the middle for 31 yards to the SEA 46.