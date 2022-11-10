Memory Lane in Munich: Seahawks vs. Bucs Pins Geno Smith Against Ex Jets Coach Todd Bowles

As the Seattle Seahawks get set for uncharted territory across international waters for Sunday's game in Munich, Germany against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Geno Smith can look toward his opponent for a sense of familiarity.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles coached Smith for two seasons when the pair experienced the highs and lows of the New York Jets in 2015 and 2016. He arrived as New York's head man in 2015 after Smith had already been with the team for two seasons.

Despite missing the postseason in his first year, Bowles led the Jets to a respectable 10-6 record while Smith served in a backup role behind Ryan Fitzpatrick. But even though their time together was short-lived, Bowles talked colorfully about getting set to face a surprising Seahawks team on Sunday led by a rejuvenated Smith.

"It's a credit to his hard work," Bowles said of Smith. "You gotta grow up in this league a little bit, everybody gets that chance. When I had him he was a lot younger. He was a very good quarterback then. The maturity as a backup kinda sets in when you become an older quarterback."

Smith has been the steady-headed leader of a Seattle team that has all of sudden looked like real contenders the NFC despite an offseason that appeared to be the start of a rebuild. The Seahawks now find themselves at 6-3 and atop the NFC West.

It's been the opposite for Bowles' Bucs in his first season at the helm in Tampa. The team entered the year with championship expectations but have had some major offensive struggles while clinging to a 4-5 record.

Maybe legendary quarterback Tom Brady can take a page out of Smith's book headed into Sunday. Brady is second the league in passing yards per game (2,547), but this has resultled in just 10 passing touchdowns compared to Smith's 15, which is tied for fifth in the league.

Bowles is probably dying to see some of the offensive production from Smith come to life within his own offense, one that is averaging the eight-fewest point per game (18).

"He runs the offense well, he knows what to do, he's comfortable in the system and (with) the guys around him," Bowles said. "He's doing a hell of a job right now, so my hat's off to him."

For Smith, getting a fifth straight win after a 15-hour flight from Seattle would certainty be sweet. Doing it against his former coach is likely the cherry on top.

The Seahawks and Bucs kickoff from Allianz Stadium at 6:30 a.m. PT.

