Report Card: Seahawks' Top Performers in Playoff-Clinching OT Win vs. Rams

Holding the Los Angeles Rams to just three points after halftime and making plays on offense as needed down the stretch, the Seattle Seahawks took care of business in a 19-16 overtime win to power into the playoffs. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his top five grades and other notable performances from Week 18.

Propelling themselves into the playoffs with some help coming from the Detroit Lions, the Seattle Seahawks capped off their regular season with a thrilling 19-16 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field.

Securing a winning season and the final NFC Wild Card spot, Seattle had several stars shine bright on both sides of the ball while finishing off the first season sweep of Los Angeles since 2013. Here's a look at my top five grades and other notable performances from a playoff-clinching Week 18 victory as the Seahawks prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers for the first game of the postseason on Saturday.

Uchenna Nwosu

Overall Grade: 89.0 (Run Defense 90, Tackling 86, Pass Rush 90)

Statistically, Nwosu didn't have his best game of the season in regards to tackles or sacks. But an argument can be made that the fifth-year linebacker has never been more disruptive than he was against the Rams, constantly crashing the party in the backfield as a run defender and pass rusher. As he prepares for an uncertain future in free agency, Baker Mayfield may have nightmares about No. 10 in coming months after Nwosu amassed a whopping 10 quarterback pressures and four hits on the former Heisman Trophy winner. He beat right tackle Rob Havenstein multiple times with an assortment of speed and power rushes, exhibiting his full arsenal of pass rushing moves with everything from rip and dip combos to bull rushes to spin moves. While only credited with half a sack, he was a footstep away from several others and helped teammates get their own sacks amid the onslaught while adding a pass deflection. Away from rushing the passer, he wrangled down running back Cam Akers for a five-yard loss early in the fourth quarter and later teamed up with Shelby Harris to bring down Mayfield on a designed quarterback run for a five-yard loss, putting an exclamation point on a dominant performance in all phases.

Quandre Diggs

Overall Grade: 88.0 (Run Defense 86, Tackling 84, Coverage 94)

Now a full year removed from breaking his ankle in the 2021 season finale, Diggs looks to be hitting his stride at the perfect time. Registering his second interception in as many games on the Rams lone possession of overtime, the Pro Bowl safety showed he still possesses elite wheels and ball hawking instincts, turning on the afterburners out of his backpedal to snag an underthrown deep ball by Mayfield intended for receiver Van Jefferson for the pick. Seattle quickly marched down the field for a game-winning field goal thanks to his efforts and yet another opposing quarterback received a harsh reminder not to test Diggs from his center field office. Along with his pivotal turnover, the veteran defender registered six tackles, including joining up with rookie cornerback Coby Bryant to bring down Brandon Powell well short of the sticks on the opening play of the fourth quarter to force a Rams punt. If not for a missed tackle early in the game that allowed the Rams to pick up a first down, he likely sits at the top of class on this report card.

Tyler Lockett

Overall Grade: 87.0 (Receiving 90, Run Blocking 70*)

Back in action after undergoing hand surgery and missing a chunk of a Week 17 win over the Jets with a bruised shin, Lockett made the most of his somewhat limited opportunities against a feisty Rams defense. Registering four catches on six targets, the savvy veteran turned three of those receptions into first downs, including snagging a seven-yard quick out in the first quarter and beating former teammate Bobby Wagner across the middle on a crossing pattern for a crucial first down to set up Myers' winning field goal in overtime. But Lockett's biggest play came on Seattle's opening possession of the second half, as he put his exquisite body control and route running prowess on display to help knot the game up at 13 apiece. Following an outside release from the slot, he gained inside leverage against cornerback Troy Hill on a skinny post and once Geno Smith saw the quarter safety take DK Metcalf on a crosser, he immediately launched a perfectly placed 36-yard bomb right into the bread basket for his receiver to reel in a phenomenal over-the-shoulder grab for six points. The reception pushed him past 1,000 yards for the fourth straight season, joining Steve Largent as the only two players in franchise history to achieve the feat.

Abraham Lucas

Overall Grade: 86.0 (Run Blocking 82, Pass Blocking 90)

Looking recharged and healthy after sitting out a game with a sore patellar tendon in his knee, Lucas built an impenetrable wall in front of Smith all afternoon, yielding no pressures, no hits, and no sacks with superb protection on 37 pass blocking reps. When opponents attempted to bull rush him, he set a firm anchor and didn't allow them to collapse the pocket. When linebacker Leonard Floyd and others tried to accelerate past him on speed rushes, he moved fluidly into his slide and washed them upfield with ease. Lucas also held up well in the run game, successfully navigating to the second level and getting hands on linebackers on several occasions to help Ken Walker III rush for over 100 yards for a third straight game. His score would have been even higher if not for being knocked over like a bowling pin on Seattle's final scoring drive, which ironically happened on a 20-yard run by Walker that went off tackle to the right.

Boye Mafe

Overall Grade: 84.5 (Run Defense 86, Tackling 84, Pass Rush 85, Coverage 75*)

*Weighted for two coverage snaps

Earning a top-five mark for the third time in six games, Mafe wrapped up his rookie season with his best all-around performance yet. Playing nearly 50 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps, he registered three quarterback pressures on only nine pass rushing attempts, including beating left tackle Ty Nsekhe with an explosive first step on a speed rush and eventually bringing down Mayfield for a sack after initially failing to wrap him up. On another occasion, he forced Mayfield to shovel a pass into the turf pursuing him on a bootleg towards the sideline. Remaining stout against the run as he has been all season, Mafe recorded a pair of tackles while setting a firm edge throughout the afternoon. His most notable run stop came in the third quarter when he kept his outside shoulder free on a designed quarterback keeper, shed tight end Tyler Higbee's block attempt by tossing him aside like a rag doll, and stuffing Mayfield for a one-yard gain. The second-round pick continues to flash each week and the coaching staff is rewarding him with increased playing time heading into the playoffs.

Other Notable Performances

While his pass blocking wasn't quite as crisp as Lucas with two pressures allowed, Charles Cross closed out his rookie campaign with a stellar outing and earned one of his highest marks as a run blocker, receiving an 83.0 grade. Just behind him, guard Damien Lewis didn't allow a pressure and made a few impact blocks in the run game, earning an 82.0 score. Continuing to improve as a run blocker, tight end Colby Parkinson helped spring Walker for his 20-yard run and also added a 32-yard reception, earning an 81.0 score. Making contributions as a receiver, run blocker, and special team standout, Dareke Young produced a pair of first down receptions and a tackle in punt coverage to receive an 80.0 overall grade. Out of the backfield, Walker used his slipperiness and underrated strength to rack up 90 yards after contact as a runner, but a missed blitz pickup in pass protection lowered his grade to 78.5. For a second straight week, Metcalf endured a rough afternoon catching three passes on eight targets with a drop and an argument can be made Smith's first pick wouldn't have happened if he ran a sharper route. For a second straight week, he scored a subpar 68.0 overall. Rightfully calling it his worst game of the season, Smith uncorked four turnover-worthy plays and should have been intercepted three times. If not for 51 yards on the ground and his touchdown to Lockett, he would have scored far worse than his season-low 63.5 grade.

Quietly putting together an excellent outing, defensive tackle Shelby Harris finished second on the team with six tackles and one of his pressures led directly to a sack for teammate Darrell Taylor, earning him an 83.0 mark. Continuing a torrid stretch as a pass rusher from the interior, Quinton Jefferson pressured Mayfield four times and made a key hit on him to force a third down incompletion for an 81.5 score. Anchoring the middle of the defense without Jordyn Brooks, Cody Barton made a critical third down tackle to keep Akers out of the end zone on the Rams first possession and also registered a pass breakup in coverage, earning an 80.5 mark. Rushing off the edge, Bruce Irvin led the team with 1.5 sacks and produced three pressures, but he was caught out of position off the edge on a couple of perimeter runs, lowering his grade to 77.0 overall. In the secondary, cornerback Tariq Woolen allowed 47 yards on two catches, but he also swatted away a pass intended for Jefferson and didn't miss any tackles, salvaging a 75.0 score. Across from him, Mike Jackson abandoned contain on a 32-yard run by Akers, overshadowing an otherwise solid game for a 72.0 grade.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.