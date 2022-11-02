Very few expected the Seattle Seahawks to be sitting at 5-3 after eight games with sole control of the NFC West. After trading Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, many viewed this as a "rebuilding" season for Seattle ... and now they may be completing one of the quickest "rebuilds'' in recent memory.

Some of that success gets credited to a very productive rookie class, while some falls on rejuvenated veterans. Leading the latter category is Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

Nwosu has been a pleasant surprise for Seattle this season, posting five sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections over the first eight weeks. In the team's 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, Nwosu posted two sacks and a forced fumble, showing up in a big way once again.

“He's leading us," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "In every aspect he's leading us. I don't know how well you guys know him, but he's just so true blue. He's the real deal. He loves the game. He loves to play. He loves his teammates. He gives you everything he's got."

Despite the early success, Nwosu always has a mindset set on improvement.

"We are definitely not where we want to be," Nwosu said. "We still have an uphill battle. We are still trying to get where we want to go, but this is definitely a start.”

And what a start it has been. Seattle will hope to continue to get the most out of the fifth-year veteran, while chasing the NFC West crown and a playoff spot this season.

