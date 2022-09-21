Despite Seahawks Week 2 Struggles, Rookie CB Tariq Woolen Quietly Shining

Week 1 and week 2 couldn't have been more night-and-day for the Seattle Seahawks.

In the season opener, the Seahawks ruined Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's homecoming to Seattle, defeating the Broncos 17-16. Quarterback Geno Smith had a 119.5 passer rating and the defense allowed just 16 points against Denver.

Against the San Francisco 49ers in week 2, Seattle lost 27-7 in a game where nothing would go right. Seattle couldn't tackle once again, the offense sputtered, and it was a loss Seattle would love to forget.

The one constant over the first two weeks? Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen.

Woolen played 34 coverage snaps against the Broncos in week 1, allowing zero catches on three targets and a 39.6 passer rating. Through the first two weeks combined, Woolen has allowed three catches for 37 yards on seven targets, translating to a 58.3 passer rating allowed.

Additionally, Woolen made impact plays that won't show on the box score against San Francisco. Woolen blocked a field goal against the 49ers in week 2, which cornerback Mike Jackson was then able to scoop up and return for Seattle's only touchdown of the day.

Woolen also showcased his 4.28 speed, chasing down 49ers star Deebo Samuel from the opposite side of the field to make the tackle on his 51-yard run in the first quarter.

The Seahawks have some soul searching to do following their embarrassing blowout loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Nonetheless, they might have found their shut-down cornerback of the future, with Woolen is cementing himself as a young star early on this season.

