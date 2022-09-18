Skip to main content

Seahawks Blown Out by Garoppolo and 49ers in San Francisco

Seattle took a big step back in Week 2 against the 49ers, suffering a blowout loss

Just one week after earning a major win against former star quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks suffered a major setback, getting blown out by their NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers 27-7 at Levi's Stadium.

From the beginning of the game, it was evident that things would not go the Seahawks' way, with the offense totaling just 216 yards for the entire game, 107 of which came from wideout Tyler Lockett on nine receptions. 

The ground game was also a major loss for Seattle, with the team rushing for a combined 35 yards on 14 carries. 

And while quarterback Geno Smith was the talk of the Week 1 win over his predecessor, in Week 2, he struggled mightily, throwing for just 198 yards on 24 of 30 passing, with one interception. 

In fact, the only Seattle score came on a blocked field goal attempt that Mike Jackson picked up and took back for a touchdown in the first half. 

On the other end of the field, the Seattle defense wasn't much better, allowing backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who came in for an injured Trey Lance, to lead the offense to 27 points for the game. 

Garoppolo was efficient in his first action of the season, completing 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. 

Following the loss, the Seahawks will now turn their attention to Week 3, when they will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Seattle.

