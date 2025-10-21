Seahawks' JSN on pace to break record currently owned by Calvin Johnson
The Seattle Seahawks' 27-19 Week 7 Monday Night Football win at home to the Houston Texans wasn't ideal, mostly on the offensive side of the ball. Most of Seattle's offensive schemes and performances were sloppy due to the pressure from the highly productive defense of the Texans. One player who stepped up in a big way while the offense struggled was wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
JSN had another stellar game, this time against the Texans, led by their solid defense. He caught eight receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. JSN was all over the field for the Seahawks and found ways to separate himself against the Texans' talented secondary.
He had his third consecutive 100-yard performance on Monday Night Football. In seven games played, JSN has caught 50 receptions for 819 yards, four touchdowns, and 36 first downs. He has nearly 200 yards more than Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (629 yards), who is the league's second leading receiver.
JSN is not only having the best season as a wide receiver this year, but he is on pace to have one of the best seasons in NFL history.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that JSN is on pace to reach 1,989 receiving yards through the end of the season. He would be on pace to break Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson's 1,964 yards in 2012.
In that 16-game season, Johnson had 11 games where he accounted for at least 110 yards. He had five games where he was under 100 yards, including two games where he was under 50 yards.
With JSN, he gets that extra 17th game to help push for single-season records. He has been consistent since the beginning of the season. The only two games when JSN didn't account for 100 receiving yards were in Week 3's home win over the New Orleans Saints and Week 4 road win against the Arizona Cardinals.
JSN accounted for 96 yards and didn't have chances late in the game because the Seahawks dominated the Saints. The following week, JSN had his most difficult performance of the season as he didn't make a catch in the first half against Arizona. He rebounded in a big way in the second half to catch four receptions for 79 yards, including a clutch catch to drive the Seahawks to a 23-20 game-winning field goal.
The Seahawks have turned to JSN to be the driving force of their offense. He has 26 more receptions and 526 yards than Cooper Kupp, the next leading receiver. JSN has become a star in this league and now has a chance to reach football immortality by breaking the record of the great Calvin Johnson, if he remains healthy and dominant.
