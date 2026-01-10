Five Seattle Seahawks named to First and Second All-Pro teams

The 2025 NFL Season was a tremendous season for the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) as they finished the regular season with the NFC West Divisional title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed. One of the biggest reasons is the well-built roster at each position group.

A few players for Seattle earned one of the league’s highest honors after incredible seasons. One player was named First-Team All-Pro by the AP, while four more were named to the second team.

It should’ve been obvious that star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was going to be named to the first-team group based on his production and overall consistency. JSN finished the season catching 119 receptions for a league-high 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. He ties Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua in the number of receiving big plays accounted for (27).

This season was the second-year of JSN named to the Pro Bowl, but it is his first time being named an All-Pro. He was the Seahawks’ top receiver last season, but he got a chance to shine as one of the league’s top players thanks to his availability for the offense without D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. JSN was also the perfect deep passing weapon for offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Seahawks also had three defenders and one special teams player named to the Second-Team All-Pro list. Defensive tackle Leonard Williams, linebacker Enrest Jones IV, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and punter Michael Dickson were likely considered for the First-Team All-Pro list, but were bumped down due to either name recognition from other players, impact on their team, or injuries that affected their voting.

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Williams had a monster season in the interior defensive line, accounting for 62 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, and seven sacks. He had statistics that were on par with Tennessee’s Jeffrey Simmons and Denver’s Zach Allen, but he did beat out Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter and Dallas’ Quinnen Williams, who weren’t named to the All-Pro rosters but were named to the Pro Bowl.

Jones has been incredibly efficient in his first full-season with Seattle this season. In 15 games this season, Jones accounted for 126 total tackles, 60 solo tackles, and four tackles. His best attributes were his ability to defend against the passing game. Jones accounted for a 54 passer rating allowed, seven pass breakups, and five interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown.

Witherspoon remains one of the top coverage players in his third season in the league. Not many can say they have made the Pro Bowl in each of the three seasons they have been in the NFL. Most of his receptions allowed have been in the short game with less than 10 yards.

Witherspoon has the top coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus. His biggest downfall in the First-Team versus Second-Team voting is likely due to the five games he missed due to injury.

Finally, Dickson has quietly accounted for one of the best seasons for the Seahawks. He punted the ball 52 times for 2,548 yards for an average of 48 yards per punt, which is sixth in the league. Dickson has also accounted for 20 punts that landed inside the 20-yard line, three touchbacks, and 17 fair catches.

